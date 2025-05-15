403
US State Sec.: Pres. Trump Wants Peace With Russia, Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 15 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that President Donald Trump wants wars to end and hopes to achieve peace with Russia and Ukraine, stressing Washington's desire to see progress in the Istanbul negotiations.
This came in statements to reporters on Thursday at the start of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, southern Turkiye.
Rubio described the Russian-Ukrainian war as the biggest issue on people's mind, stressing that Trump is ready for any mechanism that would end the war and achieve lasting peace.
He stressed that there is no military solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, noting that a diplomatic solution is required.
Rubio's remarks came amid the resumption of peace negotiations in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday.
He noted that Trump opposes wars, terrorism, and the unrest they produce, which is why he made his recent decision regarding lifting US sanctions on Syria.
The US Secretary of State expressed his country's hope that Syrian officials will seize this opportunity to rebuild the country and stabilize it. (end)
