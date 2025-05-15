Amir Bids Farewell To US President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani bid farewell to US President Donald Trump upon his departure from Al-Udeid Air Base today, following a two-day state visit to the country.

Also present at the farewell were HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs; HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan; and HE Timmy Davis, US Ambassador to the State.



