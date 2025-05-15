Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Bids Farewell To US President

Amir Bids Farewell To US President


2025-05-15 08:02:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani bid farewell to US President Donald Trump upon his departure from Al-Udeid Air Base today, following a two-day state visit to the country.

Also present at the farewell were HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs; HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan; and HE Timmy Davis, US Ambassador to the State.


MENAFN15052025000063011010ID1109553301

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search