EPRI Releases Framework To Address Extreme Weather Risk Assessment And Adaptation

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As society's reliance on electricity grows and extreme weather events increase in frequency, it is imperative that the power sector evaluates its current and future resilience to extreme weather and climate-related hazards to ensure the reliable delivery of power to customers around the world. After more than three years of collaboration, EPRI is releasing today the Climate READi: Power Framework, providing a comprehensive, integrated approach to assess physical climate risk and response options for an evolving energy system.

In early 2022, EPRI launched the Climate REsilience and ADaptation Initiative (Climate READi) to enhance the planning, design, and operation of a resilient power system. Helping to develop the framework, Climate READi stakeholders included more than 40 utilities and more than 100 academic, consulting, and finance institutions, national labs, regulators, and government. The framework offers resources in the form of guidance, references, and tools that combine to support a range of applications across the power system. They include localized hazard assessments, asset-level vulnerability and adaptation studies, and system-wide risk assessments to support resilience-informed planning.

The framework-available to the public-is divided into three focus areas:



Physical Climate Data and Guidance provides guidance on technically grounded and scientifically defensible hazard assessment and application of climate data in power system modeling and analysis.



Power System Asset Vulnerability Assessment examines all asset classes within the electric power system and identifies climate-related vulnerabilities, as well as potential adaptation options to address these vulnerabilities.

System Modeling and Investment Prioritization demonstrates an integrated modeling framework that considers the impact of climate alongside other planning and operational factors, including load growth, decarbonization, and regulatory uncertainty, to support decisions for a more resilient power system.

"In just the past three years, there have been 70 confirmed U.S. weather and climate-related disasters-a significant increase over previous years-and whose losses have each exceeded $1 billion," said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor. "Extreme weather and climate are urgent problems, and the Climate READi framework provides the tools and resources needed to proactively address current and future risks as part of a reliable, affordable energy future."

"Strengthening the electrical grid to be more resilient against extreme weather will be one of the electrical sector's biggest challenges for years to come," said Steve Powell, president and CEO of Southern California Edison and Climate READi's board working group chair. "Climate READi is a data-driven, science-based framework that can help utilities get resiliency right. Its integrated, comprehensive approach can drive even smarter power system investment decisions for the benefit of customers, companies, and communities."

To learn more about the framework, visit: Home | Climate READi Compass .

Contact:

Rachel Gantz

Senior Manager of Corporate Media Relations

202-293-7517

[email protected]

About EPRI

Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, and affordable access to electricity across the globe. Together...shaping the future of energy.®

SOURCE EPRI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED