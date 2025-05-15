New Eastbridge Report Examines Executive Insights Into Voluntary Benefits Marketplace

Industry leaders expect voluntary business to stay strong in the future

AVON, Conn., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Most voluntary benefits executives are satisfied with their company's growth and profitability, despite growing concerns about eroding profitability due to increasing technology fees and subsidies, regulatory requirements and development of claims integration capabilities. Eastbridge Consulting Group's "The Voluntary/Worksite Market: An Executive Perspective" SpotlightTM Report shows most executives anticipate higher future growth rates for their own companies than for the industry as a whole and expect the persistency of their voluntary business to remain good or improve.

"Despite financial, technology and competitive pressures, most executives we surveyed are optimistic about the future of the voluntary/worksite market," said Ginger Bates, Eastbridge director of research. "For example, fewer executives than just two years ago express concern about the impact of inflation on their sales, and more than 50% expect growth of 8% or more for their voluntary business in the next five years."

"The Voluntary/Worksite Market: An Executive Perspective" SpotlightTM Report surveys worksite executives biennially to track their views on the market, industry challenges and future expectations. This year's report compiles data from online surveys and phone interviews with executives representing at least 35 companies. It covers topics including the industry's top obstacles, the most impactful market changes, broker recruiting and distribution changes, sales results and expectations, the importance of claims integration capabilities, competition and profitability. Carriers can use this information to better understand the market overall and consider refinements to their worksite marketing strategies.

Other key findings in the report include:



Most executives agree keeping up with technology will be their top challenge in the next five years, while the pressure to increase both commissions and tech fees is the biggest threat to the voluntary market in the future.



The majority of executives say employers expect more transparency and better communication about claims and loss ratios.

Most carriers plan to tweak or upgrade their policy administration system or install an entirely new system within the next five years.

Information about purchasing "The Voluntary/Worksite Market: An Executive Perspective" SpotlightTM Report is available on Eastbridge's website . For more information contact Eastbridge at [email protected] .

About Eastbridge Consulting Group

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at .

CONTACT: Ginger Bates

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group

