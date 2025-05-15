LG ELECTRONICS AND THE KNOT PARTNER TO BRING NEWLYWEDS INNOVATIVE LAUNDRY SOLUTIONS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At LG, we believe that reliable innovation should simplify and enhance daily routines," said Jose Cardona, senior director of Home Appliance Brand Marketing. "Partnering with The Knot allows us to connect with newly engaged couples at a pivotal moment in their lives and introduce them to smart laundry solutions to alleviate everyday chores and help provide a smooth and joyful start to married life."

As part of the collaboration, The Knot community will be introduced to two of LG's single-unit laundry solutions: the LG WashComboTM 5.0 cu. Ft. Ventless Washer/Dryer Combo with Inverter HeatPumpTM Technology and the LG WashTowerTM with Center Control® and built-in intelligence . Both laundry solutions combine thoughtful design with powerful performance and energy efficiency, ideal for modern, space-conscious homes.

The LG WashComboTM All-in-One Washer & Dryer brings harmony to any laundry day by combining powerful washing and drying performance into one modern, all-in-one unit-no need to transfer loads or make space for two machines. With AI-based fabric care, and ventless Inverter HeatPumpTM technology, it completes a full wash and dry cycle in as fast as two hours1–keeping daily routines smooth and efficient. ENERGY STAR® certified, it helps reduce energy consumption while keeping favorite outfits fresh. Perfect for small spaces and shared chores, it brings everyday convenience into one connected solution.

The LG WashTowerTM is the perfect match for couples starting a life together. Its single-unit, vertical design combines a full-size washer and dryer in a sleek space-saving form that delivers powerful performance. The Center ControlTM panel makes it easier to reach the controls and manage both washer and dryer settings for the ultimate combined convenance. AI Direct DriveTM technology adjusts wash cycles based on each load, while Smart PairingTM syncs the washer and dryer functions for seamless transitions. Taking up half the floor space of traditional laundry setups, the WashTowerTM makes more room for everyday living–and turns laundry into a shared win.

For a chance to enter the giveaway2, newly engaged couples can register on The Knot here . For more information and to shop LG's laundry solutions, visit .

1Cycle time may vary depending on load type/weight. Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. DOE standard load (October 2023). Full capacity load approximately 20 lb.

2Application submission does not guarantee participation in the event. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, May 9th by 11:59pm EST. Ceremony is not a legally binding marriage. Both unmarried and married couples are encouraged to apply. Final selections will be made by Friday, May 16th at the latest. Select applicants will be notified via email. If selected, you and your partner must be available to attend event in NYC on Saturday, May 31st. Couples can enter to win an LG WashTowerTM with Center ControlTM (WKE100HWA- $1,699.00).

