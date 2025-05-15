ADP To Host 2025 Investor Day

ROSELAND, N.J., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP ), a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, will host an Investor Day on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET. During Investor Day, members of the ADP senior management team will discuss the company's strategic priorities and financial outlook.

Interested parties can register for the event at href="" rel="nofollow" adp/events-and-presentation , where a live webcast and presentation materials will be made available. After the conclusion of the event, a webcast replay will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" ad .

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP )

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2025 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matthew Keating, CFA

973.974.3037

[email protected]

Rebecca Koar

203.882.7313

[email protected]

ADP - Media

Media Contact:

Allyce Hackmann

201.400.4583

[email protected]

SOURCE ADP - IR

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED