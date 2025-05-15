ADP To Host 2025 Investor Day
ROSELAND, N.J., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP ), a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, will host an Investor Day on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET. During Investor Day, members of the ADP senior management team will discuss the company's strategic priorities and financial outlook.
Interested parties can register for the event at href="" rel="nofollow" adp/events-and-presentation , where a live webcast and presentation materials will be made available. After the conclusion of the event, a webcast replay will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" ad .
ADP - Investor Relations
Investor Relations Contacts:
Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
[email protected]
Rebecca Koar
203.882.7313
[email protected]
ADP - Media
Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
[email protected]
