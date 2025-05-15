Vione Paros Joins SELECT Hotels & Resorts By Internova Program
Opening on 15th June 2025, Vione Paros is a five-star sanctuary of refined island living and understated sophistication, nestled in the picturesque coastal village of Ambelas, just minutes from Naoussa. This adults-friendly retreat (14+) features 40 luxurious suites, 28 with private pools, designed to harmonise contemporary elegance with sweeping views of the Aegean Sea and the soul of the Mediterranean.
At the heart of the resort lies DIONE SPA, an 800-square-metre wellness haven anchored by a dramatic indoor heated pool, complemented by a Jacuzzi, hammam, steam room, couples' suite, and a state-of-the-art gym. Personalised wellness and nutrition programmes offer a holistic journey of restoration.
Guests are invited to reconnect with nature and the unhurried rhythm of Cycladic life through expansive gardens, tranquil vistas, and a slow-living philosophy. Culinary excellence is embodied in 'VIONE' by Mario, a new chapter in the legacy of Cycladic fine dining by acclaimed restaurateur Mario and Chef Giannis Markoulis.
Guests who book their vacation through an Internova-affiliated travel advisor can enjoy perks that are exclusive to the SELECT Hotels & Resorts program. Those may include resort credits, room upgrades, complimentary breakfast, early check-in and late check-out and basic Wi-Fi, all subject to availability.
"Vione Paros is a perfect example of the type of property we want to include in SELECT Hotels & Resorts by Internova, a carefully curated group of high-end properties that provide luxury touches and exceptional privileges," said Albert Herrera, Executive Vice President, Partner Relations for Internova Travel Group. "It's located in a spectacular setting, provides impeccable service and offers guests a refined, relaxing ambiance."
To learn more about the SELECT Hotels & Resorts by Internova program, please visit .
About Vione Paros
Opening June 2025 in the coastal village of Ambelas, Vione Paros is a five-star, adults-friendly retreat (14+) blending contemporary elegance with breathtaking Aegean views. With 40 suites, 28 featuring private pools, and an 800m2 wellness sanctuary including a heated indoor pool, DIONE SPA, and fine dining at 'VIONE' by Mario, the resort invites guests to embrace slow living, holistic wellbeing, and the essence of Cycladic luxury.
About Internova Travel Group
Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.
