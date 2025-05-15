Ecoflow Expands U.S. Brick And Mortar Presence With Costco Collaboration

New RIVER 3 Plus Wireless power station arrives at around 500 U.S. Costco locations, marking company's largest in-store rollout

SEATTLE, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading provider of eco-friendly portable power solutions, today announced a major in-store collaboration with Costco Whole Corporation (Costco) as part of the company's effort to make its products available in more places its customers shop. The rollout brings the new EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus Wireless, an ultra-portable, expandable power station for adventure and everyday living, to around 500 Costco stores across the U.S.

EcoFlow products will now be available in more than 90% of all Costco locations, covering around 95% of states nationwide.

Weighing just over 10lbs., the RIVER 3 Plus Wireless offers 600W of output and includes a detachable EcoFlow RAPID power bank (5000mAh) for ultimate versatility. The unit's 286Wh storage capacity can also be more than doubled or tripled with optional expansion batteries providing premium flexibility for every power need.

Exclusive to Costco is the RIVER 3 Plus Wireless Boost Combo, a value-packed bundle with an extra RAPID power bank included, offering added convenience for seamless swapping, extended use, and easy sharing on the go.

Powering Up with Costco: A Milestone in Offline Reach

Since first teaming up in 2021, EcoFlow's relationship with Costco U.S. has steadily expanded with the growing popularity of cutting-edge portable power solutions with Americans. EcoFlow today offers at least twice as many product offerings at Costco compared to any other portable power brands.

"Our partnership with Costco has been instrumental in expanding our reach to households across the U.S., and we're committed to deepening that relationship," said Brian Essenmacher, head of North American business development at EcoFlow. "We chose RIVER 3 Plus Wireless for this milestone rollout based on the incredible momentum behind the RIVER 3 series, especially among those new to portable power solutions. It embodies what our customers value most and what this partnership is all about: bringing powerful, flexible, portable energy solutions to more people, easier than ever."

Meet the RIVER 3 Plus Wireless: A Proven Fan Favorite

RIVER 3 Plus Wireless is part of EcoFlow's popular entry-level RIVER 3 series, known for combining pro-grade performance with grab-and-go portability. The new wireless model builds on that foundation and introduces enhanced flexibility with a top-docking RAPID power bank. Once attached, RIVER 3 Plus Wireless automatically charges the power bank via pogo pin technology - no cables required. RAPID also features Qi2 wireless charging that can charge mobile devices while docked on top.

RIVER 3 Plus' 10ms switchover capability also allows it to be used as a UPS, ensuring a seamless experience during unexpected power outages.

By April 2025, EcoFlow RIVER 3 series is sustaining an average monthly growth rate of more than 10%, reflecting sustained demand in the compact, entry-level portable power market. With enhanced flexibility and pro-grade performance, RIVER 3 Plus Wireless is built to reinforce the lineup's reputation as a dependable solution for versatile daily use, from critical backup to outdoor experiences.

Availability

Through August 17, the RIVER 3 Plus Wireless Boost Combo will be available in nearly 500 Costco offline stores for $279.99. To find and experience it at a Costco near you, please visit Costco's website here .

About Costco

Costco is a membership warehouse club, dedicated to bringing members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise. With hundreds of locations worldwide, Costco provides a wide selection of merchandise, plus the convenience of specialty departments and exclusive member services, all designed to make members' shopping experience a pleasurable one.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions - Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough - for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit .

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.

