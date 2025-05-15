Autocar Unveils ADAMTM: Safety Without Compromise

The mission of ADAMTM is to automate and provide as much coverage as possible to make it safer for operators and easier for them to protect themselves and others. In addition to Autocar's current suite of safety features, like a distraction-free dashboard, ADAM offers the following upgraded competitive advantages.

Complete OEM Integration

By directly integrating into the truck's infrastructure with Autocar's premier Power of One® fabrication process, ADAMTM removes the need for aftermarket installations – such as destructive methods like cutting into brake lines and splicing into electrical harnesses – and ensures maximum system compatibility.

Designed to Enhance Existing Systems

ADAMTM is designed to work with a vehicle's anti-lock braking system (ABS) and pneumatic braking equipment. Instead of bypassing these safety features, like other options in the market, ADAMTM uses them to more effectively avoid collisions with people and property. As a result, the truck has an autonomous braking system that will not only warn about people in the danger zone, but will also stop the truck if the operator does not – and do so faster than human reaction times.

Built Specifically for Refuse Trucks

Unlike mass-market ADAS solutions designed for other applications, like long-haul trucking, ADAMTM is engineered specifically for refuse truck operations. For example, Autocar programmed the software to calculate how long it takes a refuse truck to brake given the truck's speed and particular weight and any relevant road conditions. This capability allows for an even greater safety margin of error, whether the truck is moving forwards or in reverse, and better protects both workers and the community.

Key features include:



Autonomous Reverse Braking – Automatically brakes the truck while in reverse if the sensors detect something – or someone – in the way.

Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Braking – Detects hazards and applies brakes automatically, optimized for stop-and-go operation.

360° Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection – Identifies vulnerable road users, warning operators instantly and applying the brakes if a collision is imminent.

Enhanced Blind Spot Detection – Monitors surroundings with four side radar sensors, providing real-time alerts.

Roadway Departure – Alerts the operator that the vehicle is leaving the road and slows the truck to a halt if the operator does not take action. Traffic Sign Recognition – Identifies and visually communicates sign information to operator in real time.

All information is transmitted visually to the operator via Autocar's distraction-free dashboard that allows the operator to stay aware without sacrificing focus.

"Our customers don't have the luxury of working in predictable environments. They're operating on busy streets, chaotic job sites, and extreme conditions that demand more than a one-size-fits-all safety system," said Andrew Taitz, Chairman of GVW Group, LLC, the holding company of Autocar. "Severe-duty industries should not have to compromise on safety. That's why we developed ADAMTM. It's not just another ADAS – it's a purpose-built, severe-duty safety solution that protects our operators and the communities they serve."

Autocar has always set the standard for safety and uptime in severe-duty trucking. The introduction of ADAMTM continues this legacy, reinforcing Autocar's commitment to building the safest, most reliable trucks in the market and offering a custom-engineered solution to protect refuse workers and the communities they serve.

