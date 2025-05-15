Intchains Group Limited To Participate In The “Virtual Digital Assets Seminar” Presented By Benchmark Company On Tuesday, May 20Th At 9:45 A.M. EDT
The event features virtual Fireside Chats with dynamic public and private Digital Assets companies, moderated by Mark Palmer, Benchmark's Fintech & Digital Assets Senior Analyst. These interactive conversations offer a platform for companies to share their growth strategies, market insights, and leadership perspectives in a format that encourages thoughtful dialogue and deeper investor engagement. The sessions are designed to spark long-term interest from Benchmark's network of institutional investors.
To register, please submit your request through the provided registration link:
About Intchains Group Limited
Intchains Group Limited is a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: .
About The Benchmark Company
The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading, and equity research capabilities. .
Contacts:
Intchains Group Limited
Investor relations
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
