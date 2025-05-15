Taiwan Social Commerce Intelligence Report 2025: Market To Grow By 25.5% To Reach $4.07 Billion This Year - Future Growth Dynamics To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the booming social commerce market in Taiwan, projected to surge 25.5% annually to US$4.07 billion by 2025. From 2021 to 2024, a 31.6% CAGR laid strong foundations for continued 17.4% CAGR growth through 2030. Gain insights with over 50 KPIs on consumer behavior, retail dynamics, and key market trends.

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce market in Taiwan is projected to grow by 25.5% annually, reaching US$4.07 billion by 2025. This market has experienced significant growth from 2021 to 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. This upward trajectory is predicted to continue, with an expected CAGR of 17.4% during 2025-2030. By 2030, the industry is set to expand from its 2024 value of USD 3.24 billion to approximately USD 9.09 billion.

A comprehensive, data-focused analysis of Taiwan's social commerce sector reveals market opportunities and risks across various retail categories. The report presents over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, offering valuable insights into market dynamics, size and forecast, and market share statistics. This in-depth analysis extends to domestic versus cross-border commerce, platform types, payment methods, business models, consumer segments, and location types. Additionally, the report gives an overview of consumer behavior and retail spending patterns, with KPIs reflecting both value and volume, providing a clearer understanding of end-market dynamics.

Reasons to Buy:



Gain insights into strategy and innovation, navigating the future direction of the market through strategic initiatives by key players.

Understand the dynamics and emerging opportunities of Taiwan's social commerce, along with key drivers and trends.

Access KPIs for value and volume to build an accurate picture of market dynamics.

Benefit from a detailed report containing 44 tables and 57 charts for strategic decision-making.

Get a competitive landscape overview of key players and market share in Taiwan.

Develop and fine-tune strategies to capture market share by identifying growth categories and targeting specific segments. Enhance ROI by understanding evolving consumer attitudes and behaviors for strategic retail spending insights.

Scope of the Report

Taiwan Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030

Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030 :



Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel Hospitality

Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2021-2030 :

B2B, B2C, C2C

Taiwan Social Commerce Forecast by End Use Device, 2021-2030 :

Mobile, Desktop

Forecast by Location, 2021-2030 :

Domestic, Cross Border

Forecast by Tier Cities :

Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3

Forecast by Payment Method, 2021-2030 :

Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, Other Digital Payment, Cash

Platforms :

Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, Product Review Platforms

Market Share by Key Players, 2024



Instagram

Kkday LinkBy

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900