Allegro Microsystems To Present At TD Cowen’S 53Rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference On Thursday, May 29, 2025
A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at .
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs, to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro's commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success.
Contact: Jalene Hoover
VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 512 751 6526
