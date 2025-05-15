WNY Bus Co. Focused On Finishing The School Year Strong

As the school year nears its end, Igor Finkelshtein remains focused on safety, reliability, and strong partnerships with local schools and families.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With just a few weeks left in the school year, WNY Bus Co. reflects on a season of hard work, resilience, and strong community partnership, while staying focused on finishing the year with the same safety-first mindset that defines its service.

From the first day of school to the final bell, WNY Bus Co. has worked hand-in-hand with school districts, parents, and students to provide safe, reliable transportation across Western New York. As spring brings better weather and final exams, field trips, and graduations into view, the company is reinforcing its commitment to high performance through the final stretch.

“The end of the school year is a busy and important time,” said Igor Finkelshtein , President of WNY Bus Co.“We want every student to finish the year strong-and that means showing up, on time, and ready to learn. Our team is just as committed today as we were back at the beginning of the school year.”

A Year of Dedication and Resilience

This year brought its fair share of challenges-from harsh winter conditions to growing transportation needs-but WNY Bus Co.'s team remained steadfast in its mission. Highlights of the year included:

- Exceptional On-Time Performance, even through one of the region's snowiest seasons.

- Continued Driver Training, reinforcing safety practices and preparing for a range of student needs.

- New Job Opportunities, with over 100 local jobs created as part of service expansion .

“We're incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished this year,” added Finkelshtein.“Every driver, aide, and staff member plays a part in keeping students safe and supporting their education.”

Looking Ahead to Summer and Beyond

While the academic year may be winding down, WNY Bus Co. is already preparing for summer programs and the upcoming fall season. Fleet maintenance, route optimization, and continued hiring efforts are all underway to ensure a strong start next year.

As always, the company encourages families and schools to share feedback, stay in touch about summer transportation needs, and continue partnering for student success.

“From the first ride to the last, we're here to serve,” said Igor Finkelshtein.“Thank you to all the families, school administrators, and students who have trusted WNY Bus Co. this year. Let's finish the year safe and strong-together.”

About WNY Bus Co.

WNY Bus Co. is a leading school transportation provider based in Buffalo, NY, serving the WNY area with a focus on safety, reliability, and inclusive service. Led by President Igor Finkelshtein, the company is proud to support students and families every step of the way-from the first day of school to the last.



