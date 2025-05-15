Stats Perform Appoints Software Industry Veteran Christina Grealy As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Grealy Brings Over 30 Years of Business Finance Leadership Expertise. Appointment Deepens Bench of Executive Talent Following Year of Record Financial Growth

- Carl Mergele, Chief Executive OfficerLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stats Perform , the sports industry's leading provider of AI technology, live data and insights, today announced that Christina Grealy has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Grealy succeeds Nick Drew, who has decided to step down as CFO after more than 10 years with the Company.Ms. Grealy is a seasoned software industry executive, bringing more than three decades of relevant experience across finance, business operations and IT with a proven track record of leading high-performance teams in complex environments. She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of the ShareFile Business at Cloud Software Group, the privately held technology company that owns and operates businesses including Citrix and TIBCO, where she successfully built the ShareFile business into a standalone unit. Previously, Ms. Grealy served as Project Executive at Microfocus, a multinational software and information technology business. Ms. Grealy also has held leadership roles at software companies TIBCO Software Inc. and MISYS (now part of Finastra) and has significant finance and accounting experience gained through multiple years and roles at IBM and PricewaterhouseCoopers. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Italian at the University of Galway and a Master of Arts in Economics from the National University of Ireland. She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and WalesCarl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer, said,“Christina is a fantastic addition to the Stats Perform leadership team as we build on our record financial performance in 2024, including double-digit growth in profitability and a record fourth quarter in new business delivery. She is an accomplished leader whose sharp business acumen and results-oriented approach make her the ideal fit for the role. As we continue to capitalize on the momentum underway across our business, Christina's insights and experience will contribute to our mission to change how sports are understood and played.”“Joining the Stats Perform team represents an exciting opportunity for me to work with a dynamic, industry-leading organization that has transformed the sports AI technology space,” said Ms. Grealy.“The Company's breadth of sports data and advanced AI capabilities have played a major role in changing how so many people, from fans to broadcasters to teams, engage with the sports to which they have dedicated their lives. There is significant potential at Stats Perform waiting to be unlocked, and I look forward to working with Carl and the talented Stats Perform team to continue the Company's impressive growth.”Mr. Mergele continued,“On behalf of everyone at Stats Perform, I would like to thank Nick for his years of service. Nick joined our team as part of the Perform Group back in 2014, and since then has provided strategic insights that have been vital in helping us grow into the market leader we are today. We wish him the very best in his next chapter.”“It has been an extraordinary decade for me at such an innovative and dynamic company that fuels so many deep passions around sports,” said Mr. Drew.“I am grateful for my time spent at Stats Perform culminating in a record year for the Company's financial results, and I look forward to following the continued success of Stats Perform.”The appointment of Ms. Grealy follows recent announcements by Stats Perform, including the appointment of tech marketing veteran Charles Kaplan as Chief Marketing Officer and partnerships with Concacaf and Northern Super League.

Charles G. Kaplan

Stats Perform

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.