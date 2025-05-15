Two Cops Injured As Grenade Detonates During Mock Drill In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 15 (IANS) Two police personnel were injured when a grenade exploded during a mock drill conducted by the 25th battalion of the Special Armed Force in Bhopal on Thursday.

The hand grenade unexpectedly detonated during the exercise, critically injuring two police personnel identified as Head Constable Vishal Singh and Constable Santosh Kumar, the police source said.

Both police personnel were immediately transported to a private hospital, where Vishal Singh remains in critical condition.

The mock drill was part of an ongoing security reinforcement initiative following tensions between Indian and Pakistan, said the police sources.

Law enforcement agencies have been conducting regular mock drills across the state to enhance preparedness and response capabilities.

However, during Thursday's exercise, an unforeseen explosion caused widespread panic in the vicinity, prompting an urgent response from emergency services.

In response to the incident, police sources said, the Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters has ordered a formal inquiry to determine the cause of the explosion and assess any lapses in security protocols.

Medical teams at the private hospital are actively monitoring the injured personnel, with a specialised team of doctors overseeing their treatment. Authorities have assured that all necessary medical interventions are being provided to stabilise their condition.

A high-level investigation committee is expected to be constituted to examine whether proper safety measures were followed during the drill. The committee will also evaluate the handling of explosive devices and the overall execution of the exercise.

The sources indicate that senior police officials, including the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, have visited the site to assess the situation first-hand.

The area surrounding the battalion has been secured, and further mock drills have been temporarily suspended pending the investigation.

Intelligence officers have also been directed to conduct an independent review of the incident to ensure accountability and prevent similar occurrences in the future.