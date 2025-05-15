403
U.S. Pauses G20 Preparations
(MENAFN) The White House National Security Council has directed United States federal departments to pause their planning for the G20 summit scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, according to a newspaper.
This decision comes as Leader Donald Trump continues to level accusations of “genocide” against South Africa.
As reported by the newspaper, which cited two individuals with direct knowledge of the situation, the decision reflects Trump’s previous warning to skip the November gathering.
He has criticized what he describes as a deliberate campaign targeting South Africa’s white minority population.
South Africa became the focus of global scrutiny earlier this year after enacting legislation in January that allows authorities to seize land without providing financial compensation.
The majority of the affected land is owned by white farmers.
According to South African officials, the measure is intended to correct deep-rooted disparities in land ownership left by the apartheid regime.
On Monday, President Trump claimed that “White farmers are being brutally killed and their land is being confiscated in South Africa and the newspapers and the media [don’t] even talk about it.”
He condemned the land seizure initiative and had previously signaled that he had no intention of participating in the upcoming G20 event.
In response to the allegations, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed the claims of genocide, calling them a “completely false narrative.” He expressed a desire to hold talks with Trump to “discuss this matter further.”
