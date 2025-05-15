Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Plans to Reintroduce Tariffs on Ukraine

EU Plans to Reintroduce Tariffs on Ukraine


2025-05-15 07:46:52
(MENAFN) The European Union is reportedly preparing to reintroduce trade duties on agricultural products from Ukraine once the existing tariff-free agreement concludes next month, according to a report by the a news agency, citing diplomatic sources.

This signals a shift in policy following a period of liberalized trade prompted by the Ukraine conflict.

In 2022, Brussels had temporarily lifted import levies and quotas on Ukrainian goods entering the EU.

This move, part of the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs), aimed to support Ukraine economically amid its ongoing crisis.

The initiative was prolonged in 2023 but is scheduled to lapse on June 6.

EU officials have stated that the arrangement will not be extended again, largely due to an influx of low-cost imports that overwhelmed markets in Eastern European nations and provoked significant protests by local farmers, especially in Poland.

In response to the discontent, the European Commission enacted a temporary safeguard mechanism, allowing the reapplication of tariffs on select agricultural goods like eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, and honey, if incoming volumes surpassed typical yearly averages.

However, since this safeguard was part of the ATMs, it too is set to expire in just a few weeks.

Meanwhile, the EU is engaged in updating its broader trade pact with Ukraine, known as the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA).

EU authorities have indicated that if negotiations are not wrapped up by June 5, “transitional measures” may be implemented to extend discussions and prevent a sudden disruption in trade relations.

MENAFN15052025000045017167ID1109553245

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search