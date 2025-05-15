Echo Launches Worldwide And Starts Exclusive Public Sale For The ECHO Token

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Echo operates as a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) under the Regulatory Framework of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.

Douglas, Isle of Man, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Echo , a revolutionary centralized crypto exchange, officially launched worldwide on May 15, marking a historical event for the digital asset trading landscape. On the same day, the platform started hosting a public sale for the ECHO token on its website. The team allocated 2% (20M) of the total supply of 1 billion ECHO tokens for this sale in an effort to accelerate the project's development.







Echo is a community-focused centralized cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) seeking to deliver a different user experience than most CEXs. The platform expands beyond the limitations of a regular exchange to build a powerful ecosystem with numerous lucrative opportunities for its users.

Echo rewards active participants, whether beginners or professional traders, allowing users to benefit directly from the platform's growth. This innovative approach has enabled Echo to secure $2.5 million in support from strategic investors during the early funding rounds.

In the wake of Echo's official launch, Sam Dorrer, Chief Executive Officer at Echo, commented on the platform's community-centric philosophy:

"Our mission is to create a cryptocurrency exchange that truly prioritizes its users. Echo is designed to be more than just a trading platform-it's a dynamic ecosystem that fosters long-term engagement and participation."

Echo welcomes new and seasoned traders, dividing its services into two convenient platforms - EchoX and Echo Pro.

EchoX caters to users taking their first steps in digital asset trading. It provides an intuitive dashboard with easy navigation features and helpful tips. Other supportive features include deep liquidity and high-speed trade execution, which simplify crypto trading for beginners.

Echo Pro is more suitable for advanced and institutional traders, delivering a unique experience to insightful users. This platform has a modular design and provides advanced trading tools, such as real-time analytics, market insights, and strategies, to help traders make better-informed decisions.

EchoX and Echo Pro users benefit from a minimal fee of only 0.1% per transaction.

The ECHO Token

The ECHO token is at the center of the Echo ecosystem. It is a real yield token built on Ethereum that features robust tokenomics. Most importantly, it has a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens subject to a deflationary mechanism.

Notably, Echo allocates 10% of the daily revenue from EchoX and Echo Pro to repurchasing ECHO tokens on the open market. It will then burn the repurchased tokens to increase scarcity and drive ECHO's value in the long run.



- Holding ECHO tokens gives users several perks:

- Fee discounts

- Access to premium trading tools

- Early access to new services

- Governance rights



Echo is also developing the Echo Foundation, a pool dedicated to funding growth, strategic partnerships, and other governance initiatives. ECHO token holders will have an important say in which projects receive funding through the Echo Foundation.

Rewards and Security

Another aspect that sets Echo apart from other centralized exchanges is its rewarding approach to users. For example, the platform distributes 50% of the fees generated as stablecoin (USDC) yield daily, ensuring the community is rewarded at the same pace as Echo's growth.

Echo abides by the industry's highest security standards, ensuring optimal protection for its users and their assets. Some of its maximum safety features include multi-layered encryption, biometric authentication, robust KYC/AML checks, and institutional-grade wallet infrastructure.

The Echo Roadmap

Echo's official launch and the start of the ECHO token public sale complete the project's 1st development phase. The rapidly growing Echo community can now look forward to the following milestones on Echo's ambitious roadmap:

Phase 2

- The introduction of Echo Pro for advanced trading with cutting-edge tools.

- The expansion of yield generation models, the integration of trading bots, and additional digital asset services.

- Echo Elite's release is tied to Echo Pro and EchoX.

- An ECHO Token Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) and a USDC – Echo Trading Pair Launch.

- The establishment of the Echo Community Foundation.

- The Community Governance system for the platform



Phase 3



- Echo will expand into Real World Assets (RWAs) trading, leveraging tokenization to unlock traditional asset classes.

- Full integration of advanced protocols (e.g., peer-to-contract) to enhance collateralized borrowing and lending

- Netbank Rails that will enable seamless fiat-to-token conversions with integrated banking services

- Fractionalized Assets & Multi-Class Asset Choices, such as tokenizing commodities, stocks, and real estate

- Collateralized and decentralized lending and borrowing capabilities through the platform's peer-to-contract protocol

- Offshore & Digitized Trust Structures will expand custody solutions via the Echo Elite framework.

- An Integrated Launchpad supports onboarding promising new projects to further diversify and strengthen the Echo ecosystem.

- Echo will also open the door to the platform's first tokenized Securities offerings, commodities, property, and private companies.

- Derivatives Trading

- Social Trading features

- Echo Passive Mutual Token

- Crypto Fund Tokens

- VISA Cards



Phase 4

- Full integration of all platform modules

- Comprehensive Real World Asset (RWA) management and brokerage capabilities



About Echo

Echo operates as a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) under the Regulatory Framework of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.

The platform's partnership with the law firm Simcocks/JurisTrust allows it to offer Trust and Corporate Service Provision (TCSP) - a category that incorporates a PCC. This translates into tax advantages for EchoElite Traders, which means 0% capital gains tax and 0% corporate tax for crypto investments. As a result, EchoElite Traders can keep more of their gains while accelerating the ability to compound their portfolio.

The ECHO token public sale is live now on Echo's websit . The event follows the“first-come, first-served” rule, catering to participants who have already completed the registration process. Those who miss out may have to resort to secondary markets, where prices will vary.

For ongoing updates and community engagement, follow Echo on X (formerly Twitter , Discor , and Telegra .

