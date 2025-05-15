Vietnam Social Commerce Intelligence Report 2025: Market To Grow By 25.4% To Reach $5 Billion This Year - Future Growth Dynamics To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector in Vietnam, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. It breaks down market opportunities in the social commerce sector by type of domestic vs cross-border, type of social platform, type of payment method, business model, end-use consumer segment, and type of city. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

The social commerce market in Vietnam is expected to grow by 25.4% on annual basis to reach US$5.00 billion in 2025. The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 37.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 3.99 billion to approximately USD 10.21 billion.

Vietnam's social commerce sector is undergoing rapid growth, driven by integrating e-commerce features into social media platforms, expanding live commerce, and increasing influencer partnerships. Platforms like Facebook and TikTok Shop reshape online shopping behaviors, while live streaming and influencer-driven marketing are essential for engagement and sales. The widespread adoption of integrated payment solutions further enhances transaction efficiency, reducing barriers for consumers and encouraging higher purchase frequencies.

Vietnam's social commerce landscape is transforming rapidly, fueled by increasing consumer adoption, platform innovations, and strategic investments. Established e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada continue to play a dominant role. Still, the rise of social media-driven shopping through platforms like Facebook and TikTok Shop is reshaping market dynamics. The growing influence of live commerce and integrated payment solutions further enhances the shopping experience, driving higher engagement and sales. Meanwhile, regulatory changes, such as consumer protection laws and stricter data policies, are set to shape how businesses operate in this evolving space.

Strategic partnerships and potential mergers will likely define the next growth phase as companies look to strengthen their market presence. The increasing adoption of AI-driven personalization and immersive shopping experiences will become key differentiators. Businesses that adapt to regulatory shifts, embrace new technologies, and refine their engagement strategies will be better positioned to succeed in Vietnam's expanding social commerce market.

The competitive landscape of Vietnam's social commerce market is anticipated to become more intense in the coming years. Established players are expected to enhance their platforms with advanced features such as augmented reality shopping and personalized recommendations to retain and grow their user bases.

Vietnam's social commerce expansion is driven by the rising popularity of online shopping and the integration of e-commerce features into social media platforms. Notably, platforms like Facebook have outperformed traditional e-commerce marketplaces regarding online shopping usage, especially in rural areas. The surge in social commerce is also attributed to the increasing adoption of live commerce, where brands and influencers host live sessions to showcase products and interact with consumers in real time. This interactive approach has resonated with Vietnamese consumers, leading to higher engagement and sales. Additionally, the convenience of integrated payment solutions within social media platforms has streamlined the purchasing process, further boosting the sector's growth.

Established e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and Tiki dominate Vietnam's online shopping landscape. However, social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok have emerged as significant players in the social commerce space. TikTok Shop, for instance, captured 20% of the total e-commerce market share based on revenue in the first half of 2023. The competitive landscape has also seen the entry of new players aiming to capitalize on the growing social commerce trend. Platforms like Zalo have developed in-app payment systems, allowing users to complete purchases without leaving the app, enhancing the shopping experience and attracting a broader user base.

Social media platforms in Vietnam are becoming key players in the e-commerce ecosystem as they embed direct shopping features to facilitate seamless transactions. Facebook has emerged as a dominant platform for online shopping, particularly in rural areas where traditional e-commerce platforms have lower penetration. Meanwhile, TikTok Shop has rapidly gained market share, accounting for 20% of Vietnam's total e-commerce revenue in the first half of 2023, highlighting the growing consumer preference for social-driven shopping experiences.

The increasing reliance on smartphones and high social media engagement levels among Vietnamese consumers are the primary factors driving this trend. Businesses leverage these platforms to expand their reach, utilizing integrated shopping features to create frictionless purchasing experiences. The combination of entertainment, social interaction, and shopping has proven to be a strong driver of engagement, encouraging brands to invest more in social commerce strategies. Over the next 2-4 years, the integration of e-commerce into social media is expected to accelerate, with more businesses prioritizing social-first sales strategies. Adopting AI-driven personalization and enhanced payment solutions will further streamline the consumer journey, making social commerce a primary shopping channel for many Vietnamese consumers. As competition among social media platforms intensifies, businesses that adapt to these evolving trends and optimize their presence on these platforms will be well-positioned for long-term success.

Live commerce is becoming a major component of Vietnam's social commerce landscape, as brands and influencers use live streaming to engage directly with consumers. By demonstrating products in real time, answering customer inquiries, and offering exclusive promotions, businesses create an interactive shopping experience that enhances consumer confidence. Platforms like Facebook Live and TikTok Live drive this trend, allowing sellers to connect with audiences and drive immediate sales.

The rise of live commerce is fueled by Vietnamese consumers' strong preference for interactive and engaging shopping experiences. The success of early adopters in fashion, beauty, and electronics has encouraged more businesses to adopt this model, seeing it as an effective way to drive conversions. As social media platforms enhance live-streaming features, businesses increasingly incorporate live commerce into their digital sales strategies. Over the next 2-4 years, live commerce will become a dominant sales channel in Vietnam, with businesses investing in high-quality production, influencer partnerships, and AI-driven personalization. Consumers will demand more immersive and seamless shopping experiences, leading to further innovation in live-streaming technologies. Companies that effectively integrate live commerce into their broader e-commerce strategies will gain a competitive advantage, benefiting from higher engagement and increased direct-to-consumer sales.

Influencer partnerships have become a key driver of social commerce in Vietnam, as brands increasingly collaborate with social media personalities to promote their products. Influencers leverage their credibility and relationships with followers to create trust-driven marketing campaigns. This approach has proven effective in converting engagement into sales, making influencer marketing a core strategy for businesses in the beauty, fashion, and electronics sectors.

The growing reliance on influencer marketing is driven by Vietnamese consumers' preference for authentic and relatable product recommendations. Unlike traditional advertisements, influencer endorsements feel more personal, which increases consumer trust and purchase intent. As a result, brands are investing heavily in influencer collaborations, focusing on platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, where engagement rates are high. Over the next 2-4 years, influencer partnerships in Vietnam are expected to evolve, with brands shifting towards data-driven strategies to maximize campaign effectiveness. The rise of micro-influencers catering to niche audiences will offer businesses more targeted marketing opportunities at lower costs. Additionally, influencer marketing strategies will become more sophisticated, integrating live commerce, performance-based collaborations, and AI-driven analytics to optimize engagement and sales outcomes.

Adopting integrated payment solutions transforms Vietnam's social commerce landscape by streamlining transactions within social media platforms. Platforms like Zalo have introduced in-app payment systems that allow users to complete purchases seamlessly, eliminating the need to switch between apps. This convenience enhances the shopping experience and encourages impulse buying, making integrated payments a crucial component of social commerce growth.

This trend is driven by the demand for secure, fast, and user-friendly payment methods as consumers seek a frictionless purchasing process. By reducing the complexity of transactions, integrated payment solutions help businesses improve conversion rates and customer satisfaction. The increasing use of digital wallets, QR code payments, and one-click transactions further supports this shift, reinforcing the need for businesses to integrate these features into their social commerce strategies. Over the next 2-4 years, the widespread adoption of integrated payment solutions is expected to accelerate, making seamless transactions a standard feature across social commerce platforms. Consumers will come to expect instant and secure payments, pushing businesses to enhance their digital payment infrastructure. As competition intensifies, platforms that provide the most efficient and secure payment options will likely gain a competitive edge, leading to increased customer loyalty and higher sales volumes.

Vietnamese consumers are placing greater emphasis on authenticity and personalization in their interactions with brands on social media. Businesses that engage with their audience sincerely and meaningfully are more likely to build long-term customer relationships. This shift pushes brands to move away from generic marketing messages and focus on creating genuine, relatable content that resonates with their target audience.

The growing demand for authenticity is driven by consumers' preference for tailored experiences that align with their needs and values. Brands that leverage customer data to provide personalized recommendations, interactive engagement, and transparent communication are seeing higher engagement levels. This trend is particularly evident on platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Zalo, where businesses use customized content and direct interactions to foster deeper connections with consumers. Over the next 2-4 years, brands that successfully integrate authenticity and personalization into their social commerce strategies will gain a competitive advantage. Consumers will continue to favor businesses that offer tailored shopping experiences and meaningful engagement, making personalization a key differentiator in an increasingly crowded market. As a result, companies will need to invest in AI-driven analytics, customer insights, and interactive engagement tools to meet these evolving expectations and drive brand loyalty.

