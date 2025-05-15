Stashlete Partners With Diamond Dreams Academy To Supercharge Global Youth Baseball Fundraising

Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA) has chosen Stashlete's frictionless roundup technology as its exclusive fundraising platform.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stashlete , the next-generation youth sports fundraising platform that's redefining charitable engagement with seamless, tech-driven solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA), the U.S.-based nonprofit championing underserved youth through baseball. This collaboration marks the launch of DDA's ambitious international expansion in India-powered by Stashlete's innovative multi-entity giving experience.

Scaling a Grassroots Movement

Diamond Dreams Academy has laid the foundation for India's first world-class baseball ecosystem, delivering training, equipment, and educational resources to communities where the sport is just beginning to take root. Now, with Stashlete as their chosen fundraising partner, DDA will rapidly extend that impact-bringing character-building, teamwork, and opportunity to young athletes on both sides of the globe.

“Partnering with Stashlete opens new horizons for us,” said Kanwal“Ken” Sra, Founder, Chairman & CEO of DDA.“Their platform makes it effortless for our supporters to rally behind our programs, whether they're in Atlanta or Ahmedabad.”

Why Stashlete Is a Game Changer

Stashlete goes far beyond traditional donation portals by offering:

Multi-entity giving: Donors can choose and support multiple specific initiatives-like grassroots athlete sponsorships and elite coaching programs-all in one streamlined transaction.

Dynamic campaign hubs: Real-time impact dashboards let supporters see exactly how their contributions fuel equipment drives, travel stipends, and coach certification.

Global reach with local accountability: Funds flow directly into on-the-ground projects, ensuring every dollar translates into tangible opportunities for youth.

“Our mission at Stashlete is to simplify and amplify community-driven giving,” said Mel S., Founder & CEO of Stashlete.“By integrating our platform, DDA gains a powerful engine for sustainable growth-and donors gain clarity and choice every step of the way.”

Inspiring Impact Stories

Diksha, 21:“Baseball gave me confidence-and a future my family could only dream of.”

Pooja, 25:“Thanks to DDA, I discovered my voice on the field and beyond.”

Coach Joginder:“From India's earliest players to today's rising stars, DDA has turned my passion for baseball into a legacy of mentorship.”

As Diamond Dreams Academy embarks on its most significant expansion yet, Stashlete's tech-enabled fundraising model ensures consistent, scalable support-so every young athlete can step up to the plate and chase their dreams.

About Diamond Dreams Academy

Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA) is a U.S.-registered nonprofit and India's premier baseball development organization. Through grassroots training, international partnerships, and elite coaching, DDA creates equitable opportunities-empowering youth to build character, teamwork, and athletic excellence.

About Stashlete

Stashlete is a mission-driven platform that reimagines sports fundraising with user-first technology. By enabling donors to support multiple causes in a single, transparent experience, Stashlete connects communities to the youth sports initiatives they care about most-making every contribution count.

