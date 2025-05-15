We Connect The Dots Appoints Jill Chiucchi, CPA, To Board To Strengthen Nonprofit Financial Strategy And Oversight

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Chiucchi's expertise in nonprofit financial governance will help ensure We Connect The Dots' expansion.

- Laurie Carey, Executive Director NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We Connect The Dots, a nonprofit organization committed to closing the skills gap through equitable access to STEAM education and workforce development, proudly announces the appointment of Jill Chiucchi, CPA, to its Board of Directors. With over 14 years of public accounting experience focused on nonprofit and public sector financial oversight, Jill brings exceptional depth in audit leadership, compliance, and strategic financial planning.Jill currently serves as an Audit Senior Manager with a focus on not-for-profit and higher education institutions. Her career has been defined by her ability to lead complex financial audits, navigate regulatory compliance requirements, and guide organizations receiving federal funding. She has performed and overseen audits in accordance with U.S. GAAP and Uniform Guidance, while advising leadership on strengthening internal controls and driving operational improvements.“We are excited to welcome Jill to our Board at such a pivotal moment in our growth,” said Laurie Carey, Executive Director.“Her expertise in nonprofit financial governance will help ensure our expansion is met with accountability, transparency, and long-term sustainability. Her insight will be a critical asset as we deepen our impact in the communities we serve.”Jill's work has spanned the auditing of major government entities, educational institutions, and mission-driven organizations. She has managed high-performing teams and partnered with leadership to promote fiscal integrity, mission alignment, and strategic use of resources-values that mirror the core of We Connect The Dots' mission.A Certified Public Accountant licensed in the state of New Jersey, Jill holds memberships in national and state professional associations. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Lehigh University.About We Connect The Dots:We Connect The Dots is committed to transforming lives by empowering individuals. With a focus on young adults aged 13-18 and underemployed adults over 18, our programs ignite passion and impart practical knowledge in coding, cybersecurity, business automation, and other modern skills-grounded in the pillars of STEAM. Through our strategic partnerships with community leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, and industry pioneers, we aim to bridge the gap between the demands of today's workforce and the opportunities available to those embracing a STEAM-driven path. We are dedicated to making a difference at local, national, and global scales, fostering an insatiable thirst for learning and enabling all participants to achieve their full potential.

