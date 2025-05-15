Delhi HC Asks NIA To File Response To Engineer Rashid’S Bail Plea

MENAFN - IANS) Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to jailed MP Engineer Rashid's application moved in a terror funding case against him by the investigating agency.

The Bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar issued the notice to NIA on Rashid's appeal challenging a trial court's refusal to grant him regular bail in the matter.

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 in the terror funding case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In 2024, Rashid won the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat by defeating incumbent Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by over two lakh votes.

He was later granted interim bail to campaign during the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

In March this year, Additional Sessions Judge, Chander Jit Singh of Patiala House Court denied regular bail to the MP. Rashid has previously also been granted custody parole to attend the Parliament proceedings.

On Thursday, the High Court also heard a plea filed by Rashid to challenge the criminal charges framed against him by the trial court. NIA objected to this plea, stating that it had been filed after a considerable delay.

“There is a substantial delay in this matter. There is a delay of 1100 days”, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akshai Malik submitted.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, who also appeared in the matter for the NIA and argued, "The mandate of law is that delay beyond 90 days cannot be condoned. He will have to explain the grounds for the delay. There is a substantial delay. This is something I am opposing."

In response, the counsel representing Rashid argued that the delay can be condoned by the Court.

"90-day period is not sacrosanct and the power to condone is with the Court, especially when matters relate to life and liberty," he said.

The Court asked that a reply be filed on the limited point of condonation of delay and listed the matter for hearing on July 29. Advocates Aditya Wadhwa and Vikhyat Oberoi represented Engineer Rashid.