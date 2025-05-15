Laars® To Showcase Standard-Setting Hot Water Solutions At Eastern Energy Expo

"Our company has been a leader in this space for more than 75 years, and during that time, our customers have come to depend on us for reliable, high-quality water heating solutions," said Chuck O'Donnell, director of marketing for Laars Heating Systems. "We look forward to this opportunity to showcase some of our most popular products among our peers in the residential energy industry, and to highlight the high standards of comfort we provide to homeowners."

Laars will be on site at booth #515, demonstrating two of their leading products:



Laars® FT Series Floor Combi Boiler : Boasts an internal low loss header, and includes a PRV, Air Eliminator and Thermostatic Mixing Valve resulting in an easy installation. This combi floor boiler delivers industry-leading DHW output and 95% AFUE efficiency. Laars® LT Series Tankless Water Heater : Recommended for both residential and light commercial use, these compact and efficient heaters deliver a high temp output setting of up to 180 degrees.

The Eastern Energy Expo is a flagship gathering of wholesale and retail liquid fuel marketers, motor fuel distributors, diesel and biodiesel distributors, propane marketers and HVAC service professionals, offering a combination of educational seminars, product demonstrations and professional networking opportunities. For more information, visit .

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars ® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, N.H., manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars ® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit .

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corporation is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit .

