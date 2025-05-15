Nextplat Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Date:
|
Thursday, May 15, 2025
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. Eastern time
|
Toll-free dial-in number:
|
1-800-836-8184
|
International dial-in number:
|
1-646-357-8785
|
Conference webcast link:
|
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at . A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time through May 31, 2025.
|
Toll-free replay number:
|
1-888-660-6345
|
International replay number:
|
1-646-517-4150
|
Replay entry code:
|
03460#
The financial information included in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About NextPlat Corp
NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional e-commerce capabilities for consumer and healthcare products and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:
Michael Glickman
MWGCO, Inc.
917-397-2272
[email protected]
|
NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Sales of products, net
|
|
$
|
13,082
|
|
|
$
|
14,120
|
|
Revenues from services
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
|
|
3,373
|
|
Revenue, net
|
|
|
14,525
|
|
|
|
17,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products
|
|
|
11,052
|
|
|
|
12,620
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
11,062
|
|
|
|
12,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
3,463
|
|
|
|
4,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
1,432
|
|
|
|
1,372
|
|
Salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|
|
|
2,715
|
|
|
|
3,310
|
|
Impairment loss
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
605
|
|
|
|
985
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
208
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
698
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
4,948
|
|
|
|
6,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before other (income) expense
|
|
|
(1,485)
|
|
|
|
(1,842)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (income) expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Interest earned
|
|
|
(108)
|
|
|
|
(215)
|
|
Foreign currency exchange rate variance
|
|
|
(61)
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Total other (income) expense
|
|
|
(151)
|
|
|
|
(168)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest
|
|
|
(1,334)
|
|
|
|
(1,674)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(1,343)
|
|
|
|
(1,701)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
Net loss attributable to NextPlat Corp
|
|
$
|
(1,343)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,481)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(1,343)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,701)
|
|
Foreign currency loss
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(1,354)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,728)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
|
$
|
(1,343)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,481)
|
|
Weighted number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|
|
|
25,963
|
|
|
|
18,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
|
NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
17,737
|
|
|
$
|
19,960
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
5,527
|
|
|
|
4,895
|
|
Receivables - other, net
|
|
|
1,718
|
|
|
|
732
|
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
4,510
|
|
|
|
4,881
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
VAT receivable
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
30,475
|
|
|
|
31,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
3,267
|
|
|
|
3,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
498
|
|
|
|
524
|
|
Operating right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
714
|
|
|
|
812
|
|
Finance right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Total Other Assets
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
|
|
1,591
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
35,204
|
|
|
$
|
36,478
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
7,496
|
|
|
$
|
7,230
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
Due to related party
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
8,424
|
|
|
|
8,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long Term Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net of current portion
|
|
|
978
|
|
|
|
1,032
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
9,753
|
|
|
|
9,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 25,963,051 shares issued
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
75,704
|
|
|
|
75,697
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(50,293)
|
|
|
|
(48,950)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(77)
|
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
Equity attributable to NextPlat Corp stockholders
|
|
|
25,337
|
|
|
|
26,684
|
|
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
25,451
|
|
|
|
26,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
35,204
|
|
|
$
|
36,478
|
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
