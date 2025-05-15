Microbix Reports Results For Q2 Fiscal 2025
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|For the three months and six months ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Total Revenue
|$
|5,324,864
|$
|5,632,901
|$
|11,368,866
|$
|14,040,785
|Gross Margin
|3,168,437
|2,970,969
|6,921,117
|9,193,301
|SG&A Expenses
|2,480,075
|2,016,032
|4,663,061
|5,184,281
|R&D Expense
|509,737
|495,881
|1,109,339
|980,100
|Financial Expenses
|157,962
|81,326
|271,091
|195,811
|Operating Income (Loss) for the period
|20,664
|377,730
|877,627
|2,833,109
|Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period
|20,664
|377,730
|877,627
|2,833,109
|Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities
|966,753
|839,245
|1,759,454
|2,178,196
|As at
|March 31, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Cash
|14,538,778
|12,963,339
|Accounts receivable
|2,486,206
|4,161,448
|Total current assets
|25,945,702
|24,259,962
|Total assets
|39,374,882
|38,096,767
|Total current liabilities
|2,771,889
|3,394,822
|Total liabilities
|8,309,939
|9,799,339
|Total shareholders' equity
|31,064,943
|28,297,428
|Current ratio
|9.36
|7.15
|Debt to equity ratio
|0.27
|0.35
Corporate Outlook
Microbix will continue driving sales growth across all of its business lines, while working to keep improving percentage gross margins and delivering bottom-line results. Management notes that the second-half 2025 outlook for its Antigens business has become challenging due to reduced sales into China.
Furthermore, at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday May 15th, Microbix intends to hold a webinar discussion of Q2 results with its CEO, CFO, and COO.
Investor and shareholders can participate in the webinar, hosted by Adelaide Capital, by registering at: .
It will also be live-streamed to YouTube at: .
A replay of the webinar will also be made available on Adelaide Capital's YouTube channel.
About Microbix Biosystems Inc.
Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues now targeting C$ 2.0 million per month. It enables the worldwide commercialization of diagnostic assays by making a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPsTM) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.
Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTMTM for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes“forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of financial results or the outlook for the business, risks associated with its financial results and stability, its current or future products, development projects such as those referenced herein, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.
Please visit or for recent Microbix news and filings.
For further information, please contact Microbix at:
| Cameron Groome,
CEO
(905) 361-8910
| Jim Currie,
CFO
(905) 361-8910
| Deborah Honig,
Investor Relations
Adelaide Capital Markets
(647) 203-8793
...
