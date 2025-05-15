Middle East Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2025: Influencer Partners And Live Shopping Events Propel Expansion - Future Growth Dynamics To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The social commerce market in the Middle East is poised for significant growth, expected to reach USD 9.92 billion by 2025. This sector showcases robust trends driven by high social media engagement and digital transformation. Explore opportunities and market prediction dynamics in our comprehensive regional reports.

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in the Middle East is poised for considerable growth, expecting a 19.0% annual increase to reach US$9.92 billion by 2025. From 2021 to 2024, the market achieved a robust CAGR of 23.0%, and this upward momentum is expected to persist with a projected CAGR of 14.6% for 2025-2030. By 2030, the industry's value is estimated to rise from USD 8.33 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 19.60 billion.

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the social commerce sector in the Middle East, examining market opportunities and risks across retail categories. It includes over 50 KPIs at regional and country levels, providing insights into market size, forecast, and share statistics.

The study analyzes market potential by domestic vs. cross-border operations, social platform types, payment methods, business models, and consumer segments. It highlights consumer behavior and retail spending patterns, offering a comprehensive view of market dynamics.

Key developments in the region's social commerce space are driven by high social media engagement and mobile-first consumer behavior. Platforms like Instagram Shopping, TikTok Shop, and WhatsApp Business are fostering direct purchases, supported by interactive content and influencer partnerships.

Initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's Digital Economy Strategy are promoting a cashless economy, thus enhancing e-commerce and social commerce adoption. Businesses are integrating in-app shopping experiences, minimizing the reliance on traditional retail.

Social shopping is becoming mainstream in sectors such as fashion, beauty, and electronics. Brands like Noon and Amazon are integrating influencer-led marketing and personalized recommendations to enhance their social commerce offerings. High-end brands employ Instagram Live Shopping and Snapchat AR filters to engage consumers, particularly in Dubai and Riyadh.

Fintech solutions are playing a key role in enhancing social commerce. Platforms such as Apple Pay and STC Pay are streamlining cashless transactions, while BNPL services like Tabby and Tamara are partnering with brands to offer installment-based purchases on social platforms.

The competitive landscape is evolving, with players like Shein expanding operations in the Middle East. Local retailers such as Al Tayer Group and Chalhoub Group are leveraging social commerce features across digital storefronts to boost direct-to-consumer engagement.

Over the next few years, AI-driven personalization, live shopping, and digital payment solutions are expected to shape the social commerce landscape further. Brands are anticipated to ramp up investments in AI-powered recommendations and interactive content offerings. Regulatory developments in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will likely influence market dynamics, introducing compliance challenges but strengthening transparency and consumer confidence.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

2. Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics



2.1. Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

2.2. Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 2.3. Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics



3.1. Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.2. Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.3. Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 3.4. Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2024

4. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location



4.1. Market Share by Location (%), 2024

4.2. Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 4.3. Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories



5.1. Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2024

5.2. Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.3. Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.4. Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.5. Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.6. Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.7. Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 5.8. Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment



6.1. Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2024

6.2. B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.3. B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 6.4. C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device



7.1. Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2024

7.2. Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 7.3. Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities



8.1. Market Share by Cities (%), 2024

8.2. Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8.3. Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 8.4. Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method



9.1. Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2024

9.2. Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.3. Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.4. Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.5. Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.6. Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.7. Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 9.8. Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms



10.1. Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2024

10.2. Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.3. Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.4. Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.5. Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 10.6. Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents



11.1. Market Share by Contents (%), 2024

11.2. Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.3. Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.4. Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.5. Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 11.6. Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour



12.1. Spend Share by Age Group, 2024

12.2. Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.3. Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.4. Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.5. Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.6. Share by Income Level, 2024 12.7. Share by Gender, 2024

Companies Featured



Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Brimore

Taager Shopping

Divar Shopping

Trumpet

Digikala

Boards

Easy Social Shop

GROO

KiliShop

Copia

Jiji Nigeria

Sendbox

Tajer

Fordeal

atonzo

Trendyol

TurkSey

The Luxury Closet

Zbooni Floranow

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900