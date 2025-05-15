Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
North America Polycarbonate Sheets Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Key Player Profiles For Covestro, CS Hyde, Gallina, San Diego Plastics, Palram, Stabilit Suisse, Lyon Plastic, Tileron & More


2025-05-15 07:31:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notable market drivers include the replacement of glass with polycarbonate in construction, sustainability initiatives, and significant automotive manufacturing growth in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The report covers insightful analysis, market trends, and competitive landscape details, providing actionable insights for businesses exploring expansion and investment opportunities.

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Polycarbonate Sheets Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America polycarbonate sheets market is projected to reach US$660.386 million by 2025, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.22%, aiming for US$851.898 million by 2030.

This growth is primarily driven by the escalating demand within the construction sector, where polycarbonate sheets are increasingly replacing traditional glass materials. Furthermore, a surge in automotive production in North America is bolstering market expansion.

Market Trends:

  • North America's automotive sector remains robust, with the United States witnessing a 16% increase in automotive production, while Canada and Mexico recorded impressive growth rates of 25% and 39%, respectively, from 2021 to 2023. This highlights the region's influence in the global automotive supply chain.
  • Supportive government policies aimed at promoting sustainability are poised to propel the industry forward, encouraging innovation and adoption of eco-friendly practices.
  • Canada's burgeoning construction sector sees heightened investment, likely to drive demand for polycarbonate sheets and foster the introduction of innovative products, aiding market advancement across the region.

The strategic landscape of North America's polycarbonate sheets market showcases substantial opportunities. Key industry players such as Covestro AG, CS Hyde Company, Gallina USA, San Diego Plastics, Inc., and Palram Americas, Inc. are notable participants in this thriving sector.

Key Benefits of this Report:

  • Insightful Analysis: The report provides comprehensive insights into major and emerging regional markets, focusing on customer segments, governmental policies, and market dynamics.
  • Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategies of key global players for market positioning and penetration.
  • Market Drivers & Future Trends: Examine factors impacting market growth and trends shaping its future trajectory.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights for strategic decisions to uncover new business and revenue streams.

Report Coverage:

  • Historical data from 2022 to 2024 and forecast data from 2025 to 2030
  • Analysis of Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trends
  • Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
  • Revenue Growth Forecasting for segments and regions, including specific countries
  • Company Profiling with Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments

Companies Featured

  • Covestro AG
  • CS Hyde Company
  • Gallina USA
  • San Diego Plastics, Inc.
  • Palram Americas, Inc.
  • Stabilit Suisse SA
  • Lyon Plastic Co., Ltd.
  • Tileron
  • Senoplast Klepsch & Co GmbH
  • Plazit Polygal

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 105
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $660.39 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $851.9 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2%
Regions Covered North America

North America Polycarbonate Sheets Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Type

  • Solid
  • Corrugated
  • Multiwall
  • Others

By End-User Industry

  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Agriculture
  • Others

By Country

  • USA
  • Canada
  • Mexico

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

