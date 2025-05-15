Mink Therapeutics Reports Q1 2025 Results And Highlights Clinical & Strategic Progress
|Summary Consolidated Financial Information
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,235
|$
|4,577
|Total assets
|4,267
|5,721
|Other Financial Information
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash used in operations
|$
|1,341
|$
|2,542
|Non-cash expenses
|835
|650
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|1,262
|$
|2,550
|General and administrative
|1,271
|1,280
|Change in fair value of related party note
|168
|Operating loss
|2,701
|3,830
|Other income, net
|66
|(17
|)
|Net loss
|$
|2,767
|$
|3,813
|Per common share data, basic and diluted:
|Net loss
|$
|(0.70
|)
|$
|(1.10
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|3,965
|3,464
Conference Call
Dial-in numbers: 646-307-1963 (New York), 800-715-9871 (USA & Canada)
Conference ID: 9822477
Webcast
A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at and via .
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.
About AgenT-797
AgenT-797 is an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy that harnesses the dual power of innate and adaptive immunity. iNKTs function as“master regulators,” combining the cytotoxic capabilities of NK cells with T-cell–like antigen recognition and memory. This unique biology enables a robust, pathogen-agnostic immune response that can be directed against hard-to-treat tumors.
Manufactured by MiNK Therapeutics in Lexington, MA, agenT-797 is a scalable, off-the-shelf product designed to provide accessible, transformative treatment options. In clinical trials, agenT-797 can bolster peripheral memory T-cell activation, enhance tumor infiltration, and potentially improve outcomes for patients with solid cancers (Cytryn et al. AACR IO 2024, Oncogene. 2024 ) and to combat inflammation in critically ill patients with severe respiratory pathology (Nature Communications . 2024).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, anticipated benefit, plans and timelines of iNKT cells, as well as the collaboration between MiNK and Agenus. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the Risk Factors section of the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK and Agenus with no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Investor Contact
917-362-1370
...
Media Contact
781-674-4428
...
