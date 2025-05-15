Purpose Investments Expands Canada’S Leading Crypto ETF Lineup With Launch Of Core Bitcoin And Ether Etfs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed for advisors and investors with a long-term horizon, these two new ETFs offer direct exposure to Bitcoin and Ether through a simplified, cost-efficient structure

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments” or“Purpose”), the pioneer behind the world's first spot Bitcoin ETF, is strengthening its leadership in crypto investing with the launch of two new core funds: the Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF (tickers: BTCO.B, BTCO.U) and the Purpose Core Ether ETF (tickers: ETHO.B, ETHO.U) , now trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

With these additions, Purpose now offers the broadest and most differentiated lineup of regulated digital asset ETFs in Canada. The new funds are built for simplicity – providing transparent exposure to Bitcoin and Ether without premium features such as CAD-hedged units, multiple custodians, or listed options. These features remain available through Purpose's flagship offerings for investors seeking those enhanced structures.

The Purpose Core Ether ETF will also stake up to 50% of its Ether holdings, providing investors with added exposure to Ethereum's yield potential. Staking is powered by Purpose Unlimited's proprietary infrastructure – making Purpose the only Canadian ETF provider with fully integrated in-house staking capabilities.

“At Purpose, we've always believed digital assets would become a foundational part of modern portfolios,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer.“Our goal is to serve the full spectrum of investor needs – from simplicity, to flexibility, to yield – by building the most complete and accessible crypto investment platform in Canada. From launching the world's first spot Bitcoin ETF to unlocking crypto yield strategies, and now introducing cost-efficient core solutions, we're giving advisors and investors the tools they need to confidently integrate digital assets into portfolios for the long term.”

Key Benefits of the Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF & Purpose Core Ether ETF



Built for Long-Term Investors: Designed to support buy-and-hold strategies, these funds offer efficient, straightforward access to Bitcoin and Ether.

Simple, Direct Exposure: Gain secure, direct exposure to Bitcoin and Ether through an ETF structure – without premium features like CAD hedging. Lowest Fees in Canada * : Invest confidently with the lowest management fees among Bitcoin and Ether ETFs in Canada.



“Not all digital asset ETFs are built the same. With these new core crypto funds, we're making it easier for long-term investors to access digital assets – simply, efficiently, and at the lowest fee in Canada,” said Paul Pincente, VP of Digital Assets.“It's about giving investors the right tools to build stronger portfolios, empowering advisors with greater flexibility, and helping cement digital assets as a core part of the future of investing.”

Building on a Proven Legacy of Innovation

The launch of these core crypto funds builds on the success of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC) – the world's first spot Bitcoin ETF, introduced by Purpose in 2021. BTCC has played a foundational role in democratizing access to Bitcoin for Canadian investors and remains one of the most robust and feature-rich crypto ETFs on the market. With CAD-hedged units, listed options, and a multiple-custodian structure, BTCC continues to be a preferred choice for investors seeking flexibility, scale, and institutional-grade security.

The Broadest Suite of Crypto ETFs in Canada

With this launch, Purpose now offers the most comprehensive lineup of digital asset ETFs in Canada, designed to meet the needs of a wide range of investor profiles, from tactical investors to long-term allocators to those seeking monthly yield.

The Purpose Digital Asset Suite includes:

Bitcoin-Focused ETFs



Purpose Bitcoin ETF: The world's first spot Bitcoin ETF that offers premium features including CAD-hedged units (unique in Canada), a multiple-custodian structure, and the market's longest track record.

Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF: Cost-efficient exposure to spot Bitcoin, designed for long-term investors not seeking premium features. Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF: A yield-generating Bitcoin ETF that uses covered calls to help investors earn yield from their Bitcoin exposure.



Ethereum-Focused ETFs



Purpose Ether ETF: One of the world's first spot Ether ETFs that offers premium features including CAD-hedged units (unique in Canada), a multiple-custodian structure, and one of the market's longest track records.

Purpose Core Ether ETF: Cost-efficient exposure to spot Ether with staking yield, designed for long-term investors not seeking premium features.

Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF: A staking-focused Ether ETF that gives investors access to Ethereum's proof-of-stake rewards with a multiple-custodian structure. Purpose Ether Yield ETF: A yield-generating Ether ETF that uses covered calls to help investors earn yield from their Ether exposure.

Solana-Focused ETF

Purpose Solana ETF: One of the world's first spot Solana ETFs with a multiple-custodian structure that offers cost-efficient staking powered by Purpose's proprietary in-house infrastructure.



Learn how digital assets can help build your portfolio – explore the Purpose Digital Asset suite today.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $24 billion in assets under management, focused on client-centric innovation across ETFs and investment funds. Purpose is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent financial technology company led by entrepreneur Som Seif.

* As at May 15, 2025, including underlying fund management fees among Bitcoin and Ether ETFs in Canada, where applicable.

