Defenage Skincare Celebrates 10 Years Of Innovation And Transformation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its 2015 launch, DefenAge has redefined anti-aging with its proprietary Defensin technology, which is backed by over 30 clinical studies. Used and endorsed by leading skincare experts, the brand's formulas activate dormant skin cells to visibly reverse signs of aging without irritation, setting a new standard in regenerative skincare.

With powerful, clean formulations free from parabens, animal- or human-derived ingredients, and synthetic fragrance, DefenAge has earned dozens of industry accolades from trusted sources like Allure, NewBeauty, People en Español, Good Housekeeping, BeautyTap, Skincare Anarchy, and Fast Company, among others.

In addition to scientific breakthroughs, the brand has experienced rapid business growth. DefenAge has been honored as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies , named a Most Innovative Company by Fast Company, and recognized with multiple BeautyMatter awards. The brand achieved an impressive 367% year-over-year EBITDA growth, representing 14.9% of total revenue.

Experts Weigh In: The Science That Changed Skincare

"DefenAge has completely reshaped the conversation around skin rejuvenation," says Dr. Vivian Bucay , board-certified dermatologist and DefenAge Key Opinion Leader. "Its Age-Repair Defensins are unlike anything else in topical skincare, backed by dozens of clinical studies, they deliver results we once thought were only possible with more invasive procedures. It's a true breakthrough in anti-aging science."

Dr. Gregory Keller , Clinical Professor of Head and Neck Surgery at UCLA, highlights the Defensins' unique mechanism of action: "Every time your body heals a scratch or wound, the newly regenerated area is noticeably younger than the surrounding skin. That's because the body reactivates dormant, preserved cells to repair the damage – essentially creating fresh, youthful skin as part of the natural healing process. Defensins harness this same regenerative pathway. When applied topically, they signal the body to awaken these inactive cells, prompting the production of new, beautiful, younger-looking skin – without the need for injury. This groundbreaking approach offers the benefits of skin renewal, inspired by the body's own healing intelligence."

Founder of Curcio Dermatology, Dr. Natalie M. Curcio , adds, "DefenAge's commitment to safety, purity, and transparency in sourcing and manufacturing makes it easy to recommend to skincare-savvy consumers. Their products are free from parabens, fragrances, formaldehydes, phthalates, and more. As far as I know, DefenAge is the only brand that makes both claims: 'free from animal- and human-derived ingredients.' Most users see visible improvements within 4–8 weeks (as I did) and often receive compliments on how much smoother and more radiant their skin looks!"

Join the Celebration: The Biggest Sale Yet!

To celebrate a decade in skincare excellence, DefenAge invites fans to join the free DefenAge Skin Club rewards program to enjoy an exclusive 30% off sitewide during the brand's biggest sale yet, which will run from May 15-18, 2025.

About DefenAge®

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

