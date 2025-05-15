Bradford White To Showcase Compact And Efficient Home Heating Solutions At Eastern Energy Expo
"The home heating industry is evolving at a rapid pace, and we're proud to be working at the forefront to address demands for greater efficiency-all while maintaining the reliability we're known for," said Neal Heymen, senior director of marketing for Bradford White. "Tradeshows like this one provide a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the value we're offering to our customers."
Representatives from Bradford White will be on site at booth #808 to highlight the company's robust product portfolio, with a focus on the Brute FT Floor Boiler. Features of the Brute include:
-
ENERGY STAR® certification, with peak-level efficiency to help homeowners keep their utility bills in check.
A space-saving design, making it an ideal option for areas where a smaller footprint is required.
Durable stainless-steel design, intended to provide years of reliable performance.
Eastern Energy Expo is an annual convention for wholesale and retail liquid fuel marketers, motor fuel distributors, diesel and biodiesel distributors, propane marketers and HVAC service professionals, offering both technical education opportunities as well as networking events. To learn more, visit .
For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit .
About Bradford White Corporation
Bradford White Corporation is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit .
BRADFORD WHITE CONTACT:
Julia Klein
Senior Marketing Specialist
Bradford White Corporation
(215) 641-9400
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]
SOURCE Bradford White Corporation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment