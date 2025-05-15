Bradford White To Showcase Compact And Efficient Home Heating Solutions At Eastern Energy Expo

"The home heating industry is evolving at a rapid pace, and we're proud to be working at the forefront to address demands for greater efficiency-all while maintaining the reliability we're known for," said Neal Heymen, senior director of marketing for Bradford White. "Tradeshows like this one provide a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the value we're offering to our customers."

Representatives from Bradford White will be on site at booth #808 to highlight the company's robust product portfolio, with a focus on the Brute FT Floor Boiler. Features of the Brute include:



ENERGY STAR® certification, with peak-level efficiency to help homeowners keep their utility bills in check.

A space-saving design, making it an ideal option for areas where a smaller footprint is required. Durable stainless-steel design, intended to provide years of reliable performance.

Eastern Energy Expo is an annual convention for wholesale and retail liquid fuel marketers, motor fuel distributors, diesel and biodiesel distributors, propane marketers and HVAC service professionals, offering both technical education opportunities as well as networking events. To learn more, visit .

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corporation is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit .

