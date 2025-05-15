Eden Unveils Access To My Custom Weight Loss Kittm: A Provider-Guided Approach To Personalized Metabolic Health Support

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each kit includes access to a licensed medical provider who evaluates the member's clinical profile through a telehealth visit and, when appropriate, may prescribe medications such as Bupropion XL, Metformin ER, Metformin ER + Everyday+, Metformin + Bupropion + Everyday+, Bupropion + Everyday+ Weight, Everyday+ Weight (LDN blend), or recommend supplements and compounded medications prepared by licensed pharmacies. The contents of each kit are tailored to the individual's needs and goals, under the guidance of the prescribing provider.

"My Custom Weight Loss KitTM was designed for real-life bodies, real-world stress, and real change," said Adam McBride, CEO of Eden. "We saw a need for lower-stimulation, whole-body strategies that don't rely solely on injectables. This is our answer-a personalized, sustainable alternative built for long-term impact."

Each My Custom Weight Loss KitTM pathway is centered around a different member need, whether it's appetite awareness, energy stabilization, mood support, or post-diet transition. For example, one care plan may involve Metformin, Bupropion, and a physician-recommended supplement protocol aimed at helping members shift habits or transition off GLP-1 therapies. Any medication is prescribed solely at the discretion of a licensed provider, based on medical history and appropriateness.

"Healthcare should meet people where they are: mentally, physically, and emotionally," said Dr. Bronwyn Mahtani, M.D., Medical Advisory Board at Eden. "With My Custom Weight Loss KitTM, we've created something that considers the full picture: how members feel, what they need support with, and what's sustainable over time."

Josh Khan, President and Co-Founder of Eden, added: "We built this program to help people feel more in control of their bodies, their time, and their care. It's about giving members access to thoughtful providers and real tools that can make a difference in daily life-not just in lab results."

Pricing and Availability

My Custom Weight Loss KitTM is available to members in all 50 states. Membership starts at $150 per quarter . Medications are only included if prescribed and deemed clinically appropriate. Each kit is shipped quarterly and reviewed as part of an ongoing care plan.

About Eden

Eden is a health company that connects individuals with licensed doctors, compounding pharmacies, and nutrition solutions designed to support metabolic health. Through a seamless online experience, Eden helps patients explore personalized treatment options, offering a convenient approach to overall wellness support.

Important Disclosures

My Custom Weight Loss KitTM is a membership-based service that connects individuals to licensed providers for evaluation and, where appropriate, prescriptions. Individual components of each kit vary based on provider recommendations. Medications may be prescribed off-label. Compounded medications are prepared by state licensed pharmacies and are not reviewed by the FDA. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Results will vary by individual.

