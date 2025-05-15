Feel Like A Spring Chicken With 7-Eleven, Inc.'S Latest Chicken Offerings



Raise the Roost: Raise the Roost locations are turning up the heat with new spicy versions of its most-loved menu items. Customers can enjoy a buy one, get one FREE deal on the new Spicy Chicken Biscuit , or snag the Big Tender Box, featuring two hand-breaded chicken tenders available in the classic or spicy variety and served alongside two small sides, a biscuit, dipping sauce and a Big Gulp ® drink, starting at $5.99 at participating stores.* That's not all - customers can try the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich , now available with the same double-breaded tenders, signature sauce and pickles, but with an extra kick.

Laredo Taco Company: Customers can score two Chicken Fajita Tacos packed with grilled chicken breast, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes and a large Big Gulp drink - all for just $5.99. Laredo Taco Company restaurants offer freshly made, hot-off-the-grill flour tortillas every day, accompanied by a salsa bar stocked with a range of salsas and pico de gallo.** Speedy Café: Last but certainly not least, Speedy Rewards® members who buy 8-piece boneless wings will get another eight FREE at Speedy Café. Customers can choose from crispy boneless wings tossed to order in BBQ, buffalo or roasted garlic parmesan sauce.***

"This spring is all about delivering more flavor, more variety and more value at 7-Eleven, Inc. restaurants," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc. "From spicy twists on our comfort foods to hearty meal deals, our chicken dishes bring something delicious to the table for everyone."

7-Eleven is giving loyalty members even more to chirp about with a chance to win $5,000 instantly, every single day. While the spring chicken deals are available for a limited time, the chance to win $5,000 is here all year long. Just shop, scan the rewards app and play the in-app game for a shot at the big bucks. Bonus gameplays are awarded when purchasing fan-favorites like Slurpee® and Big Gulp® drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs and even fuel.****

*Valid 4/30/25 – 6/24/25. Discounts valid at Raise the Roost locations only. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Valid 4/30/25 – 6/24/25. Discount valid at Laredo Taco Company locations only. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***Valid 4/30/25 – 6/24/25. Discount valid at Speedy Café locations only. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

****NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PLAY OR WIN. Begins 3/5/25 at 12:00:01am ET & ends 1/6/26 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to registered 7-Eleven App and Speedway App users who are legal US residents physically residing in 50 US/DC, 16+ years old (minors must get parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible gameplays received and the date/time of play. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full details on how to play without a purchase, the free 7-Eleven/Speedway Apps & full Official Rules, go to

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .

