SYLOGIST Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record Bookings of $23.1M, Strong SaaS ARR Growth at 15% Q1 2025 Highlights 1

Revenue (in $ millions) SaaS Subscription Recurring Total Reported Y/Y growth Reported Y/Y growth Reported Y/Y growth $7.8 15% $10.9 6% $16.3 3%



SaaS ARR up 15% Y/Y to $31.4 million;

ARR up 6% Y/Y to $44.3 million;

Bookings up 153% Y/Y to $23.1 million, including a ~$15 million contract with the Texas OAG2;

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16.1% or $2.62 million; and SaaS NRR of 108%.



CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, today announced its results for the first quarter fiscal 2025, ended March 31, 2025. All figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

“Our Q1 performance was right on plan as we continue to execute our SaaS-focused, partner-centric value creation strategy,” said Bill Wood, President & CEO of Sylogist.“We achieved record bookings-nearly double our previous high-and saw well-balanced pipeline expansion across our Gov, Mission, and Ed segments. Combining our latest all-customer NPS survey score of 62, the highest we've ever achieved, with our 108% SaaS Net Revenue Retention, paints a clear picture: our customers are happy, advocating on our behalf and increasing their investment with us. We're excited about the ongoing acceleration of our high-margin SaaS revenue and the operating leverage and scalability that lie ahead.”

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share to be paid on June 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.

1 Growth comparisons have been adjusted to reflect the divestiture of the Managed IT Services division

2

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, non-profit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at or at .

