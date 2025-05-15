Qhslab, Inc. Reports 32% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth And Expanded Gross Margins In First Quarter 2025 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $645,419, driven by growth in ISP and Allergy Diagnostics Gross margin expanded to 66.6%, reflecting improved product mix and operational efficiencies WEST PALM BEACH, FL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QHSLab Inc. (the“Company”) (OTCQB: USAQ) , a digital health company advancing personalized medicine through innovative population health screening and point of care diagnostic tools in primary care, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Financial Highlights for Q1 2025:

Total revenue increased 32.1% to $645,419, compared to $488,587 in Q1 2024

Gross profit rose to $429,944, up from $286,158 in the prior-year period Gross margin expanded to 66.6%, from 58.6% in Q1 2024

The strong year-over-year growth was driven by a diversified revenue base including:

A 28.0% increase in Integrated Service Program (ISP) revenue to $162,502

An 11.7% increase in Allergy Diagnostic Kit sales to $264,913 New revenue of $89,100 from the achievement of clinical study performance obligations



Revenue Breakdown Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change Allergy Diagnostics $ 264,913 $ 237,066 +11.7 % ISP Services $ 162,502 $ 127,004 +28.0 % Immunotherapy $ 97,329 $ 86,325 +12.8 % Clinical Study $ 89,100 – New Subscriptions $ 9,285 $ 18,370 -49.5 % Shipping & Handling $ 9,970 $ 9,959 – Training & Other $ 12,320 $ 9,863 +24.9 % Total $ 645,419 $ 488,587 +32.1 %

“We're pleased to report strong top-line growth and a significant improvement in gross profitability for the first quarter,” said Troy Grogan, CEO of QHSLab.“Our multi-pronged revenue model is beginning to show the structural advantages we anticipated. As our integrated clinical services and diagnostics continue gaining traction in primary care, we're focused on driving sustainable margin expansion and unlocking shareholder value.”

The increase in gross margin reflects a favorable product mix, operational synergies across the company's core offerings, and increased revenue from high-margin services such as ISP and clinical research contracts. QHSLab expects continued variability in gross margin depending on timing and mix of new product introductions, customer profile, and negotiated pricing, but remains focused on achieving long-term profitability and scale.

