HPS Leads In QKS Group's SPARK Matrix: Card Management Systems, 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Casablanca, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group has named HPS a technology leader in its SPARK MatrixTM: Card Management Systems, 2024 . The SPARK MatrixTM analyses vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. HPS's PowerCARD platform enables seamless issuance and management of credit, debit, and prepaid cards across multiple channels (ATM, POS, mobile, online). Its multi-currency, multi-product, and multi-institution capabilities offer flexibility for managing global card portfolios through Unified and Composable Experiences. PowerCARD's robust rule-based engines, back-office support, and integrated fraud and risk management enhance operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

QKS Group defines CMS as software solutions that manage the complete lifecycle of payment cards, encompassing functionalities such as billing, support for multiple payment types (including mobile and contactless), account management, and integration with ATM and POS systems. These solutions also handle card transaction processing, API integration with digital banking and other core banking applications, as well as clearing and settlement operations. Additionally, CMS platforms support credit scoring, dispute resolution, microfinance services, and merchant servicing. They further enable corporate card issuance and comprehensive expense management capabilities.

"HPS offers a comprehensive platform for financial institutions to transform their card management operations," says Sriram S R , Senior Analyst at QKS Group . "PowerCARD enables efficient card issuance and transaction processing across multiple channels through a flexible, scalable architecture designed to support multi-currency, multi-product, multi-institution, and multi-language environments. By addressing critical challenges in payment ecosystem modernization such as system interoperability, regulatory compliance, and real-time risk mitigation, HPS equips financial institutions with advanced fraud prevention, risk management, and real-time analytics. Its configurable card products and data-driven insights empower issuers and processors to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and enhance customer engagement in increasingly complex global markets."

Nabil Ibenbrahim, Managing Director Market at HPS , said:“This industry-leading recognition reflects our focus on providing innovative solutions that enable financial institutions to streamline card issuance, enhance security, and drive operational efficiency. With PowerCARD, we empower our clients with advanced capabilities like real-time data insights, multi-currency support, and seamless integration.”

The CMS market is a cornerstone of the global payments' ecosystem. Modern platforms incorporate advanced technologies like multi-currency support and multi-payment capabilities (NFC, contactless, mobile). Innovations in automation, virtual cards, and expense management enable ERP integration, real-time tracking, and regulatory compliance. AI, ML, and security technologies further strengthen CMS platforms. As the market continues to evolve, CMS solutions will expand API-driven interoperability, support embedded finance, and integrate blockchain to provide financial institutions with even more flexibility.

About HPS:

HPS is a multinational company and a leading provider of payment software and solutions for issuers, acquirers, card processors, independent sales organisations (ISOs), retailers, mobile network operators (MNOs), and national & regional switches around the world.

PowerCARD is HPS's comprehensive suite of solutions that covers the entire payment value chain by enabling innovative payments through its open platform that allows the processing of any transaction coming from any channel, initiated by any means-of-payment. PowerCARD is used by more than 500 institutions in over 95 countries.

HPS has been listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange since 2006 and has offices located in major business centers across Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

