Oroco Announces Major Initiatives

1. Application to Expand the Scope of the Santo Tomas Mine Plan

After completing a favourable internal assessment, Oroco has determined that it will supplement its regulatory permitting process with an application to laterally shift a section of the river that runs adjacent to the Santo Tomás Project area, north of the existing pit area of the North Zone. This proposed river realignment will provide access to a significant portion of the resource identified in the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate that was not included in the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment mine plan. Unlocking this additional resource represents a very realistic opportunity to enhance the scale, economics, and long-term value of the Santo Tomas Project.

This bold, environmentally responsible initiative, supported by regional political interests, will be pursued with the guidance of Oroco's newly engaged legal advisors and in collaboration with regional stakeholders to ensure alignment with environmental regulations and community development objectives.

2. Engagement of Environmental Law Firm in Mexico

Oroco has engaged one of Mexico's most respected environmental law firms, Pontones & Ledesma, which is recognized for its considerable expertise in regulatory frameworks and its track record of success in permitting complex mining developments. This engagement marks a significant step toward formalizing the permitting pathway for Santo Tomás and further strengthens Oroco's commitment to environmental and social stewardship.

The selected firm brings specialized knowledge in environmental impact assessments, stakeholder engagement, and regulatory compliance at both the state and federal levels. Their experience guiding large-scale mining projects through Mexico's permitting process will be instrumental in ensuring that Oroco continues to align its development strategy with both environmental sustainability and community expectations.

3. Application for Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Oroco is also pleased to announce its intention to apply to list its securities on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). This strategic move is designed to enhance the Company's visibility, increase its liquidity, and attract a broader institutional investor base, particularly from the United States, many of whom may have previously been precluded from participating in Oroco's equity.

“These three announcements represent transformative milestones for Oroco,” said Craig Dalziel, Executive Chairman of Oroco.“The river realignment is expected to provide access to a significant additional portion of our known resource. This singular step could dramatically enhance the scope of the Santo Tomás Project. And at the same time, the engagement of a top-tier environmental law firm and our TSX application lay the groundwork for responsible development and expanded shareholder participation.

“As the global copper market tightens and the demand for critical minerals accelerates, Oroco is strategically positioning itself to become a major contributor to North America's secure and sustainable copper supply. These developments are designed to accelerate that path and create long-term value for Oroco's current and future shareholders,” added Mr. Dalziel.

ABOUT OROCO

The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in those central concessions that comprise 1,173 hectares“the Core Concessions” of The Santo Tomas Project, located in northwestern Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in an additional 7,861 hectares of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total Project area of 9,034 hectares, or 22,324 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends up to the Jinchuan Group's Bahuerachi Project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. The Project hosts significant copper porphyry mineralization initially defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the Project area was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Commencing in 2021, Oroco conducted a drill program (Phase 1) at Santo Tomas, with a resulting total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes.

The drilling and subsequent resource estimates and engineering studies led to a revised MRE and an updated PEA being published and filed in August of 2024, which studies are available at the Company's website and by reviewing the Company profile on SEDAR+ at .

The Santo Tomás Project is located within 170 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached, in part, by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp's El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

Additional information about Oroco can be found on its website and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at .

