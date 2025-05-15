Talisker Renews Milling Agreement With Nicola Mining Inc. And Initiates Trucking Of Mustang Run Of Mine Material

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“ Talisker ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company, through its 100% owned subsidiary, Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd., has renewed the milling agreement with Nicola Mining Inc. (“Nicola”) in connection with processing run of mine material from the Mustang Mine at Nicola's Craigmont Mill located in Merritt, British Columbia (the“Craigmont Mill”). In addition, on Sunday, May 11th, Talisker initiated the trucking of run of mine vein material extracted from the 1060 and 1075 development levels. To date, a total of 640 tonnes of run of mine material has been transported to the Craigmont Mill. A processing stockpile will be developed at the Craigmont Mill over the next month to allow operational continuity. Milling is expected to proceed soon thereafter. To date, a total of 286.6 metres of development has been completed at the Mustang Mine including waste development on the 1090, 1085, 1100, 1105 and 1120 levels and development on mineralised vein material on both east and west fronts on the 1060 and 1075 levels. The table below summarises the current state of development.

Level Development Advance 1060 17.2 metres 1075 125.5 metres 1090 6.3 metres 1085 4.6 metres 1100 26 metres 1105 97.1 metres 1120 9.9 metres Total 286.6 metres



Terry Harbort, Talisker's President and CEO commented,“We are pleased to have reached this significant milestone by trucking our first ore to the Craigmont Mill. Nicola has made significant operational upgrades to the Craigmont Mill facility over the last year and we look forward to working with Peter Espig and his professional team. Development at the Mustang Mine continues as planned with mining showing excellent correlation of reality with modelled vein wireframes and block models.”

This agreement with Nicola replaces the ore purchase agreement with New Gold Inc. Talisker also reports that it has finalized agreements for mining and ore hauling. Mining services are being undertaken at the Mustang Mine by Thyssen Mining Construction of Canada, a well-established underground mining contractor known for its proven track record of delivering high-quality, efficient mining services. Ore hauling from the Mustang Mine to Nicola is being undertaken by Stromsten Enterprises in partnership with Bridge River Management Corporation.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

