Nextbillion.Ai Partners With Mapup To Transform Toll-Aware Routing For Fleets

NextBillion Partners with MapUp to Transform Toll-Aware Routing for Fleets

NextBillion integrates MapUp's TollTallyR into its routing platform, giving fleets real-time toll visibility, smarter cost planning, and easy reimbursements.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NextBillion , a pioneer in enterprise-grade mapping and routing infrastructure, today announced a transformative enhancement to its platform through strategic integration with MapUp 's TollTallyR – the world's most comprehensive and accurate toll intelligence solution. This powerful combination creates an unparalleled AI-driven ecosystem where logistics providers, middle-mile, last-mile, on-demand and field service fleets can seamlessly incorporate precise toll data into every aspect of their operations.The integration provides NextBillion fleet customers seamless access to the industry's most accurate toll information directly within their existing routing workflows. The powerful AI-driven solution enables fleets to generate precise quotes, automate billing, streamline driver reimbursements, and eliminate revenue leakage from missed toll expenses.In today's competitive landscape, toll expenses represent a critical yet often unavailable component of operational costs. By embedding MapUp's industry-leading toll calculation technology directly into the NextBillion platform, fleets gain a decisive advantage – the ability to account for toll expenses with pinpoint accuracy across routing decisions, customer quotes, billing operations, and driver reimbursements, all within a single unified workflow.“Toll management has always been a blind spot for fleets - we're changing that,” said Gaurav Bubna, Co-founder of NextBillion.“By embedding MapUp's toll intelligence into our routing platform, we're not just improving route planning - we're enabling precise financial operations. Our customers can now quote tolls accurately, automate billing, reimburse drivers correctly, and eliminate revenue leakage - all within a single, unified workflow.”Available immediately to NextBillion customers everywhere, this integration eliminates multiple critical challenges faced by logistics, delivery, on-demand, and field service fleets at every mile: inaccurate customer quotes that erode margins, manual toll reconciliation processes eating up time, driver frustration from incorrect reimbursements, and the operational complexity of managing toll expenses across diverse geographic regions."Integrating MapUp's TollTallyR into NextBillion's platform brings unprecedented cost visibility to fleet operations," said Maneesh Mahlawat, CTO and Co-founder at MapUp. "We've created the definitive global toll intelligence engine, and now it's seamlessly embedded where fleets already make their routing decisions. This eliminates the critical gap between route planning and financial operations that has plagued the industry for years. This frictionless access to precise toll calculations means fleets can quote accurately, bill transparently, reimburse fairly, and optimize holistically – all through the NextBillion interface they already use every day. As global toll infrastructure grows more complex, this unified solution will become essential for any enterprise serious about operational excellence and financial precision."This strategic partnership between two AI-powered industry leaders represents NextBillion's unwavering commitment to providing its fleet customers with the most sophisticated routing capabilities available, furthering its mission to transform mapping and location infrastructure for businesses worldwide.About NextBillionNextBillion is an industry leader in AI-powered routing and route optimization solutions, helping businesses customize, scale and optimize their routing infrastructure through advanced APIs and tools. Operating globally across diverse industries including logistics, field services, food delivery, and ride-hailing, NextBillion's platform processes millions of API calls daily, serving enterprises with tailored mapping solutions designed for their unique business needs. For more information, visit .About MapUpMapUp is a Silicon Valley tech pioneer revolutionizing how fleets manage tolls and fuel through AI-powered, software-defined solutions. Operating in over 100 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America and Africa, MapUp empowers fleets with pre-trip toll and fuel optimization, real-time toll and fuel insights and automated post-trip billing and auditing. This leads to significant tolls and fuel savings, shorter billing cycles and higher driver satisfaction. MapUp's flagship products include TollGuruR for pre-trip toll and fuel intelligence, FuelGuruTM for identifying optimal fuel stops along the route, TollTallyR for GPS-based real-time toll billing, TollPayR for automated toll payments and TollMatchR for post-trip reconciliation and auditing. For more information, visit .

Gaurav Bubna

NextBillion

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.