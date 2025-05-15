New Ezdofftm Glove Technology Addresses Pharmaceutical Hygiene Requirements
EZDoff Exam Glove with textured doffing aid
The new EZDoff exam glove by CSC
Clinical Supply Company
Innovative Glove System Ensures Sterility and Safety in Pharmaceutical SettingsPharmaceutical professionals require personal protective equipment that supports sterility while offering ease of use,” - Chad Carnahan, Vice President at Clinical Supply Company, OH, OH, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In pharmaceutical environments, maintaining sterility is critical to ensuring product integrity and patient safety. Clinical Supply Company introduces the EZDoffTM Nitrile Examination Glove , designed to address the stringent hygiene and contamination control needs of pharmaceutical professionals. Featuring a patented removal system, EZDoffTM gloves provide a reliable solution for minimizing contamination risks during glove changes.
Supporting Sterile Workflows in Pharmaceutical Settings
The EZDoffTM glove system has been validated through rigorous testing, demonstrating a 78.4% reduction in contamination rates compared to standard gloves. Its innovative design meets the needs of pharmaceutical professionals by providing a secure and efficient glove removal process that helps maintain sterile conditions during compounding, dispensing, and manufacturing.
“Pharmaceutical professionals require personal protective equipment that supports sterility while offering ease of use,” said Chad Carnahan, Vice President at Clinical Supply Company.“The EZDoffTM glove system helps facilities meet stringent hygiene standards without disrupting critical workflows.”
Features Tailored for Pharmaceuticals
EZDoffTM gloves include specialized features to address the unique challenges of pharmaceutical environments:
Patented Quick-Removal Tab System: Ensures contamination-free glove removal, maintaining sterility during glove changes.
Extended Cuff Design: Provides enhanced splash and forearm protection.
Chemical and Chemotherapy Compliance: Certified for handling hazardous drugs in accordance with USP 800 standards.
Durability and Puncture Resistance: Ensures reliability during intensive manufacturing and dispensing processes.
Powder-Free, Latex-Free Composition: Suitable for universal use and reduces allergen risks.
Applications Across Pharmaceutical Operations
EZDoffTM gloves are designed for use in a variety of pharmaceutical settings, including:
Sterile compounding facilities
Drug manufacturing plants
Quality control laboratories
Clinical trial preparation units
Hazardous drug handling environments
These gloves help reduce contamination risks at every stage, supporting the integrity of pharmaceutical products and the safety of workers. Their intuitive design requires minimal training, making them an effective choice for facilities with dynamic or rotating staff.
Available Now
The EZDoffTM Nitrile Examination Glove is now available for sampling and purchase through Clinical Supply Company. Pharmaceutical professionals can request product demonstrations or samples by visiting .
About Clinical Supply Company
Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Clinical Supply Company (CSC) develops innovative safety solutions for healthcare and laboratory professionals. CSC's mission is to enhance worker safety and procedural integrity through advanced product design, meeting the evolving needs of high-stakes environments like pharmaceutical operations.
Laura Daniels
Clinical Supply Company
+1 800-468-0188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment