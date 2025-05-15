Washu Car Wash Celebrates New Wash Location In Wheaton, IL

WashU Carwash's Newest Location Now Open in Wheaton, IL

WashU Car Wash expands to 11 sites in Chicagoland with the opening of new Wheaton location

- Clifton Rutledge, CEO WashU, LLCWHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WashU Car Wash is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location at 311 E. Loop Dr. in Wheaton , IL. This location marks the company's eleventh location in the Chicagoland area and the thirteenth site incorporated into the WashU brand.“We're incredibly proud to celebrate the opening of our 13th location here in Wheaton. This milestone wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of the City of Wheaton and the hard work of our outstanding WashU team. Their dedication and partnership continue to drive our mission of delivering top-tier service to every community we serve". - Clifton Rutledge CEO WashU, LLCTo celebrate the grand opening, WashU's Founder's Club Unlimited Wash Plan costs one cent for the first month of membership. Members also receive an additional 20% off Monthly Lifetime Discount thereafter. WashU's Unlimited Wash members may wash at any one of the growing number locations across the Chicagoland area while saving time by using dedicated“member only” lanes utilizing advanced license plate readers.This new location offers a combined approach to exterior and interior auto cleaning with state-of-the-art tunnel experience and numerous amenities free of charge. The facilities include vacuum stalls, mat cleaners, compressed air, towels and cleaning spray. WashU Car Wash uses the most advanced car wash technology available, such as Graphene, a new sealant that provides unbeatable protection and shine. WashU's operations are also environmentally responsible, utilizing sustainable technology that uses a fraction of the water and power of traditional car washes.The hours of operation of the new site are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. For more information about our Wheaton location, visit washucarwash/locations/Wheaton

