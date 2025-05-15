SGS To Deliver ENERGY STAR® Certification For Medical Imaging Equipment

SGS is now approved for the testing and certification of MRI machines under the ENERGY STAR® label

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, (SGS North America Inc.) is proud to have gained approval from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to expand its scope as a recognized third-party certification body (CB) for ENERGY STAR, the government-backed program for energy efficiency.The approval, received April 3, 2025, gives SGS the green light to undertake the testing and certification of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines under the ENERGY STARlabel.Achieving ENERGY STARcertification allows brands and manufacturers to demonstrate that a device uses less energy in ready to scan mode as well as via an automated power down to an energy saving low power state. Once certified, the blue ENERGY STARlabel makes it easy for consumers and businesses to identify and purchase energy-efficient products that offer savings on energy bills without sacrificing performance.Ana Ruas, Certification Manager, Connectivity & Products, SGS said:“This accreditation puts us in a great position to support the growing number of medical device manufacturers and retailers working hard to develop and bring energy efficient equipment to market. Congratulations to our team for this achievement which will help boost sustainability and innovation across this industry.”Since 1992, ENERGY STARand its partners have helped American families and businesses:.Save 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity.Avoid more than USD 500 billion in energy costs.Achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions reductionsSGS medical device servicesSGS is recognized as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) by OSHA and accredited by Standards Council of Canada to offer product safety certification for medical devices. Its global network of experts offer comprehensive support for regulations like the Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745) to ensure compliance with diverse international standards.Learn more about medical devices certification with SGSAbout SGSSGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

Jackie Brown, PR Account Executive

Sugarloaf Marketing Ltd,

+44 7792 970919

...

