403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DLF Launches Privana Residential Project In Gurgaon
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, India – DLF, India's leading real estate developer, proudly announces the launch of DLF Privana, a landmark residential project that sets a new benchmark in luxury living in Gurgaon. Strategically located in Sector 77 of Gurgaon, DLF Privana seamlessly blends contemporary architecture, world-class amenities, and green living to offer an unparalleled lifestyle experience.
DLF Privana marks the next chapter in DLF's legacy of creating iconic residential communities. The project spans over 21 acres of lush, meticulously landscaped greens and offers a range of thoughtfully designed 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments and penthouses, catering to the aspirations of modern urban families.
Key Highlights of DLF Privana:
Spacious, well-ventilated homes with panoramic views
State-of-the-art clubhouse with wellness, fitness, and recreational facilities
Multi-tiered security and smart home features
IGBC Gold-rated sustainable design with energy-efficient infrastructure
Excellent connectivity to NH-48, Golf Course Road, and the Delhi Airport
“At DLF, we are committed to crafting not just homes, but holistic living experiences. With Privana, we're introducing a space that exemplifies sophistication, tranquility, and sustainability in the heart of Gurgaon,” said, DLF Ltd.“It's not just a residence – it's a community designed for the future.”
DLF Privana is poised to attract discerning homebuyers and investors who value a blend of elegance, comfort, and responsible living. The project is expected to be a key growth driver in Gurgaon's rapidly evolving real estate landscape.
About DLF:
Founded in 1946, DLF is India's largest publicly listed real estate company with a legacy of over seven decades in real estate development. With a track record of delivering iconic residential, commercial, and retail properties across the country, DLF continues to shape India's urban infrastructure with innovation, integrity, and a customer-first approach.
For media inquiries, please contact:
[PR DLF Privana]
DLF Ltd.
Phone: 9355302055
Website:
DLF Privana marks the next chapter in DLF's legacy of creating iconic residential communities. The project spans over 21 acres of lush, meticulously landscaped greens and offers a range of thoughtfully designed 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments and penthouses, catering to the aspirations of modern urban families.
Key Highlights of DLF Privana:
Spacious, well-ventilated homes with panoramic views
State-of-the-art clubhouse with wellness, fitness, and recreational facilities
Multi-tiered security and smart home features
IGBC Gold-rated sustainable design with energy-efficient infrastructure
Excellent connectivity to NH-48, Golf Course Road, and the Delhi Airport
“At DLF, we are committed to crafting not just homes, but holistic living experiences. With Privana, we're introducing a space that exemplifies sophistication, tranquility, and sustainability in the heart of Gurgaon,” said, DLF Ltd.“It's not just a residence – it's a community designed for the future.”
DLF Privana is poised to attract discerning homebuyers and investors who value a blend of elegance, comfort, and responsible living. The project is expected to be a key growth driver in Gurgaon's rapidly evolving real estate landscape.
About DLF:
Founded in 1946, DLF is India's largest publicly listed real estate company with a legacy of over seven decades in real estate development. With a track record of delivering iconic residential, commercial, and retail properties across the country, DLF continues to shape India's urban infrastructure with innovation, integrity, and a customer-first approach.
For media inquiries, please contact:
[PR DLF Privana]
DLF Ltd.
Phone: 9355302055
Website:
Company :-DLF
User :- dlf homes
Email :...
Phone :-9355302055Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment