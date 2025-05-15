403
Oman's Amb: Tourism Is One Of The Sultanate's Pillars Of Economic Diversification
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- According to the Oman 2040 Vision, the tourism sector is one of the pillars of economic diversification in the Sultanate, said Oman's Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi, adding that Oman has received about 4 million global tourists in recent years.
In a press conference organized by the Omani Embassy on Thursday, in the presence of representatives from the Omani Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and the Dhofar Municipality, Dr. Al-Kharousi noted that the event represents a new chapter in the Sultanate's tourism promotion map.
In 2024, the hotel sector generated revenues exceeding OMR 240 million (approximately USD 623 million), with an occupancy rate of nearly 50 percent and a growth rate of 6 percent compared to 2023, the ambassador added.
He also noted that the autumn season, which runs from June to September, witnessed the highest visitor turnout to date in 2024, with the number of visitors exceeding one million, reflecting the region's growing attractiveness as a major tourist destination in the Gulf and Arab region.
The ambassador pointed out that Kuwaiti tourists are among the regular visitors to the Sultanate throughout the year, as they rank third in the number of tourists after the UAE and Saudi Arabia. More than 34,000 Kuwaiti tourists visited the Sultanate during the year 2024.
The Sultanate of Oman is one of the region's most prominent tourist destinations, thanks to its rich geographical diversity. Meanwhile, the Omani government continues to strive to enhance its tourism infrastructure by developing services and facilitating the visitor experience across its various governorates. (end)
