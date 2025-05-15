Alliant Credit Union Foundation And Pcs For People Celebrate Record-Breaking Spring Donation Drive

Local technology donations will drive digital opportunity in underserved communities in Chicagoland

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of creating more digital opportunities across Chicagoland, Alliant Credit Union is proud to announce the success of its latest partnership with PCs for People for the groups' annual Technology Donation Drive. Community donations for the event totaled 10,137 pounds of technology equipment to enhance access to digital resources for those in need.

Donated devices, including laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories, will be refurbished by PCs for People and distributed to individuals and families across the country who lack access to technology. Through this initiative, Alliant and PCs for People are helping to create digital opportunities and provide essential tools for education, employment, and connection.

"Alliant's commitment to making a difference extends beyond financial services," said Meredith Ritchie, president of the Alliant Credit Union Foundation. "We are thrilled by the generosity of our community and the opportunity to support the Alliant Foundation's mission of digital opportunity."

PCs for People is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to providing affordable computers and internet service to low-income households. By recycling and repurposing used technology, they help protect the environment while empowering communities with the tools they need to thrive.

"Digital inclusion is essential to building stronger, more connected communities," said Casey Sorensen, CEO of PCs for People. "Through our partnership with the Alliant Credit Union Foundation, we're not just distributing technology, we're creating access, opportunity, and lasting impact for individuals and families who have been left on the wrong side of the digital divide."

The spring donation drive builds on the Alliant Foundation's longstanding focus on community impact, sustainability, and digital empowerment.

About Alliant Credit Union Foundation:

The Alliant Credit Union Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of communities by supporting initiatives that foster financial literacy, economic empowerment and access to essential resources. As the philanthropic arm of Alliant Credit Union, the Foundation partners with organizations that align with its mission to create opportunities for underserved populations, promote financial education and address the digital divide. Through strategic grants and community partnerships, The Alliant Credit Union Foundation is committed to making a lasting impact and helping individuals and families build a brighter financial future.

About PCs for People:

PCs for People is a national nonprofit social enterprise working to get low-cost quality computers and internet into the homes of individuals, families, and nonprofits with low income. By recycling and then refurbishing computers, PCs for People provides a valuable service to businesses, families, and the planet by keeping computers out of landfills and repurposing them to advance digital inclusion.

Media Contact:

Natalie Symonds

[email protected]

Sr. Media Strategist

Alliant Credit Union

SOURCE Alliant Credit Union

