Bishop Loverde Scholarship Fund At Divine Mercy University, Sterling, VA

Looking to address the increasing mental health needs in dioceses across the US

STERLING, Va., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul S. Loverde is the beloved Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Arlington in Virginia .

Appointed by St. John Paul II as the diocese's third bishop, he served for nearly 17 years from 1999 to 2016. In the words of Bishop Michael F. Burbidge , Arlington's current prelate, Bishop Loverde "has been a steadfast advocate for the sacredness of all human life, an ardent supporter of Catholic education, and an active promoter of vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life."

Bishop Loverde also demonstrated a keen awareness of the increasing mental health needs in dioceses across the US. Seeking to address this issue, he has been serving on the board of directors of the Institute for the Psychological Sciences, now Divine Mercy University, for the past 25 years.

To honor Bishop Loverde's inspiring legacy and to further support priestly and religious vocations, DMU is establishing a scholarship program in his name. The fund will support priests and religious from across the country who will serve their home dioceses and communities after graduation as well as students who agree to work in the Diocese of Arlington after graduation. We hope to raise at least $500,000 by June 30th, 2026. If you would like to support the Bishop Loverde Scholarship Fund, please make your fully tax-deductible contribution by visiting this webpage: divinemercy/bishop-loverde-fund/ .

For more information about this important program or to learn how you can support it, please contact Thomas Cronquist at 703-518-0281 or [email protected] .

ABOUT DIVINE MERCY UNIVERSITY

About Divine Mercy University: Divine Mercy University (DMU) is a Catholic graduate school of psychology and counseling, founded in 1999 as the Institute for the Psychological Sciences. The University is dedicated to the scientific study of psychology with a Catholic understanding of the person, marriage and the family. The University offers a Doctoral (Psy.D.) degree in Clinical Psychology, a Doctoral (Ph.D.) degree in Counselor Education and Supervision, a Master of Science (M.S.) degree in Psychology, a Master of Science (M.S.) in Counseling, and a certificate in Spiritual Direction.

Divine Mercy University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award masters and doctorate degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the accreditation of Divine Mercy University.

The Board of Directors of the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP), a specialized accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA), has granted accreditation to the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program in the School of Counseling at Divine Mercy University. The accreditation cycle for the Clinical Mental Health Counseling specialty area started on July 6, 2023 and runs through October 31, 2031.

The IPS doctoral program in clinical psychology (Psy.D.) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). *Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation: Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association 750 1st Street NE, Washington, DC 20002 Phone (202)-336-5979 / Email: [email protected] / Web:

SOURCE Divine Mercy University

