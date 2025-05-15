LAZYDAYS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Results of Operations
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
Revenue
New vehicle retail
$ 97,519
$ 152,691
Pre-owned vehicle retail
40,673
78,644
Vehicle wholesale
2,056
6,249
Consignment vehicle
1,489
466
Finance and insurance
11,502
18,329
Service, body and parts and other
12,576
13,741
Total revenue
165,815
270,120
Cost applicable to revenue
New vehicle retail
86,672
147,055
Pre-owned vehicle retail
31,994
69,733
Vehicle wholesale
2,120
8,460
Finance and insurance
434
693
Service, body and parts and other
5,698
6,287
LIFO
(4,945)
126
Total cost applicable to revenue
121,973
232,354
Gross profit
43,842
37,766
Depreciation and amortization
4,582
5,461
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
38,629
48,886
Impairment charges
2,900
-
Loss from operations
(2,269)
(16,581)
Other income (expense):
Floor plan interest expense
(4,590)
(7,676)
Other interest expense
(6,169)
(4,523)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
4,282
-
Loss on sale of businesses, property and equipment
(459)
-
Total other expense, net
(6,936)
(12,199)
Loss before income taxes
(9,205)
(28,780)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(328)
6,800
Net loss
(9,533)
(21,980)
Dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock
-
(1,984)
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common stock and
$ (9,533)
$ (23,964)
Loss per share:
Basic
$ (0.09)
$ (1.67)
Diluted
$ (0.09)
$ (1.67)
Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations:
Basic
110,300,452
14,368,677
Diluted
110,300,452
14,368,677
Other Metrics and Highlights
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
11.1 %
3.7 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
21.3 %
11.3 %
Vehicle wholesale
(3.1) %
(35.4) %
Consignment vehicle
100.0 %
100.0 %
Finance and insurance
96.2 %
96.2 %
Service, body and parts and other
54.7 %
54.2 %
Total gross profit margin
26.4 %
14.0 %
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
23.5 %
14.0 %
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
1,143
2,055
Pre-owned vehicle retail
805
1,460
Consignment vehicle
200
6
Total retail units sold
2,148
3,521
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 85,318
$ 74,263
Pre-owned vehicle retail
50,525
53,866
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 9,490
$ 2,704
Pre-owned vehicle retail
10,781
6,103
Finance and insurance
5,153
4,919
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
58.8 %
56.5 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
24.5 %
29.1 %
Vehicle wholesale
1.2 %
2.3 %
Consignment vehicle
0.9 %
0.2 %
Finance and insurance
6.9 %
6.8 %
Service, body and parts and other
7.7 %
5.1 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Gross profit mix
New vehicle retail
24.7 %
14.9 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
19.8 %
23.6 %
Vehicle wholesale
(0.1) %
(5.9) %
Consignment vehicle
3.4 %
1.2 %
Finance and insurance
25.2 %
46.7 %
Service, body and parts and other
15.7 %
19.7 %
LIFO
11.3 %
(0.2) %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$ 19,727
$ 24,702
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
26,363
22,318
Inventories, net
182,607
211,946
Income tax receivable
1,695
6,116
Prepaid expenses and other
6,066
1,823
Current assets held for sale
16,049
86,869
Total current assets
252,507
353,774
Property and equipment, net
171,033
174,324
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,875
13,812
Intangible assets, net
50,806
54,957
Other assets
3,724
3,216
Long-term assets held for sale
18,563
75,747
Total assets
$ 509,508
$ 675,830
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 23,452
$ 22,426
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
31,780
31,211
Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount(1)
210,920
306,036
Current portion of financing liability
2,880
2,792
Current portion of revolving credit facility
10,000
10,000
Current portion of long-term debt
346
1,168
Current portion of operating lease liability
3,366
3,711
Current liabilities related to assets held for sale
220
1,530
Total current liabilities
282,964
378,874
Long-term liabilities:
Financing liability, net of debt discount
75,226
76,007
Revolving credit facility
17,844
20,344
Long-term debt, net of debt discount
12,338
27,417
Related party debt, net of debt discount
7,189
36,217
Operating lease liability
9,886
10,592
Deferred income tax liability
1,820
1,348
Warrant liabilities
1,427
5,709
Other long-term liabilities
6,721
6,721
Long-term liabilities related to assets held for sale
13,729
23,001
Total liabilities
429,144
586,230
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
10
10
Additional paid-in capital
261,762
261,465
Treasury stock, at cost
(57,128)
(57,128)
Retained deficit
(124,280)
(114,747)
Total stockholders' equity
80,364
89,600
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 509,508
$ 675,830
(1) Includes floor plan notes payable associated with inventories classified as held for sale of $16.0 million as of March 31, 2025 and $86.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Operating Activities
Net loss
$ (9,533)
$ (21,980)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
297
509
Bad debt expense
263
58
Depreciation of property and equipment
3,330
3,189
Amortization of intangible assets
1,252
2,271
Amortization of debt discount
1,701
74
Non-cash operating lease expense
(222)
(30)
Loss on sale of businesses, property and equipment
459
29
Deferred income taxes
472
(5,032)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(4,282)
-
Impairment charges
2,900
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(4,308)
(4,608)
Inventories
32,346
109,442
Prepaid expenses and other
(4,155)
1,193
Income tax receivable
4,421
(1,612)
Other assets
(504)
(333)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,595
(2,930)
Net cash provided by operating activities
26,032
80,240
Investing Activities
Net proceeds from sale of businesses, property and equipment
113,947
-
Purchases of property and equipment
(15)
|
(8,765)
|
Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities
|
113,932
|
|
(8,765)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Net repayments under M&T bank floor plan
|
(95,136)
|
|
(89,016)
|
Principal repayments on revolving credit facility
|
(2,500)
|
|
-
|
Principal repayments on long-term debt and finance liabilities
|
(47,303)
|
|
(1,176)
|
Loan issuance costs
|
-
|
|
(18)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(144,939)
|
|
(90,210)
|
Net decrease in cash
|
(4,975)
|
|
(18,735)
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
24,702
|
|
58,085
|
Cash, end of period
|
$ 19,727
|
|
$ 39,350
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is further adjusted to include floor plan interest expense and excludes stock-based compensation expense; LIFO adjustment; impairment charges; loss (gain) on sale of businesses, property and equipment; and change in fair value of warrant liabilities.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations. The Company's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.
The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company's core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company's capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt); (ii) tax consequences; (iii) asset base (depreciation, amortization and LIFO adjustments); (iv) the non-cash charges from asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense and change in fair value of warrant liabilities; and (v) gains or losses on the sale of businesses, property and equipment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net loss
|
$ (9,533)
|
|
$ (21,980)
|
Interest expense, net
|
10,759
|
|
12,199
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,582
|
|
5,461
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
328
|
|
(6,800)
|
EBITDA
|
6,136
|
|
(11,120)
|
Floor plan interest expense
|
(4,590)
|
|
(7,676)
|
LIFO adjustment
|
(4,945)
|
|
126
|
Loss on sale of businesses, property and equipment
|
459
|
|
-
|
Impairment charges
|
2,900
|
|
-
|
Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
(4,282)
|
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
297
|
|
509
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (4,025)
|
|
$ (18,161)
SOURCE Lazydays RVWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment