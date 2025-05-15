Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LAZYDAYS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS


2025-05-15 07:01:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GORV) ("Lazydays," the "Company" or "we") today reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Ron Fleming, Interim CEO, said, "We made meaningful progress against our stated priorities in the first quarter of 2025. Our operating results were much improved as compared to our results in the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2024, with a notable increase in gross profit and greater gross profit margins across all product lines. Additionally, we completed the strategic divestiture of five dealership locations in the quarter, enabling us to enhance our cost structure and significantly de-lever our balance sheet by repaying approximately $145 million in debt. We are committed to continuing to execute our turnaround plan and to unlocking value for our shareholders."

Total revenue for the first quarter 2025 was $165.8 million compared to $270.1 million for the same period in 2024. Loss from operations for the first quarter 2025 was $2.3 million compared to $16.6 million for the same period in 2024. We recognized impairment charges of $2.9 million related to indefinite-lived intangible assets during the first quarter 2025. First quarter 2025 net loss was $9.5 million compared to net loss of $22.0 million for the same period in 2024. First quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $(4.0) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(18.2) million for the same period in 2024.* Net loss per diluted share for the first quarter 2025 was $0.09 compared to net loss per diluted share of $1.67 for the same period in 2024.

*Refer to the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release.

Conference Call Information
 We have scheduled a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, May 15, 2025 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029 / +1 (201) 689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit .

About Lazydays
 Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.

Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future financing transactions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including our ability to obtain further waivers or amendments to credit agreements, the actions or inactions of our lenders, available borrowing capacity, our compliance with financial covenants and our ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on terms acceptable to us), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and other risks and uncertainties set forth throughout under the headers "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and in the notes to our financial statements in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Contact :
[email protected]

Results of Operations


Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2025


2024

Revenue




New vehicle retail

$ 97,519

$ 152,691

Pre-owned vehicle retail

40,673

78,644

Vehicle wholesale

2,056

6,249

Consignment vehicle

1,489

466

Finance and insurance

11,502

18,329

Service, body and parts and other

12,576

13,741

Total revenue

165,815

270,120

Cost applicable to revenue




New vehicle retail

86,672

147,055

Pre-owned vehicle retail

31,994

69,733

Vehicle wholesale

2,120

8,460

Finance and insurance

434

693

Service, body and parts and other

5,698

6,287

LIFO

(4,945)

126

Total cost applicable to revenue

121,973

232,354

Gross profit

43,842

37,766

Depreciation and amortization

4,582

5,461

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

38,629

48,886

Impairment charges

2,900

-

Loss from operations

(2,269)

(16,581)

Other income (expense):


Floor plan interest expense

(4,590)

(7,676)

Other interest expense

(6,169)

(4,523)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

4,282

-

Loss on sale of businesses, property and equipment

(459)

-

Total other expense, net

(6,936)

(12,199)

Loss before income taxes

(9,205)

(28,780)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(328)

6,800

Net loss

(9,533)

(21,980)

Dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock

-

(1,984)

Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common stock and
participating securities

$ (9,533)

$ (23,964)




Loss per share:




Basic

$ (0.09)

$ (1.67)

Diluted

$ (0.09)

$ (1.67)

Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations:


Basic

110,300,452

14,368,677

Diluted

110,300,452

14,368,677

Other Metrics and Highlights


Three Months Ended March 31,


2025


2024

Gross profit margins




New vehicle retail

11.1 %

3.7 %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

21.3 %

11.3 %

Vehicle wholesale

(3.1) %

(35.4) %

Consignment vehicle

100.0 %

100.0 %

Finance and insurance

96.2 %

96.2 %

Service, body and parts and other

54.7 %

54.2 %

Total gross profit margin

26.4 %

14.0 %

Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)

23.5 %

14.0 %




Retail units sold




New vehicle retail

1,143

2,055

Pre-owned vehicle retail

805

1,460

Consignment vehicle

200

6

Total retail units sold

2,148

3,521




Average selling price per retail unit




New vehicle retail

$ 85,318

$ 74,263

Pre-owned vehicle retail

50,525

53,866




Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)




New vehicle retail

$ 9,490

$ 2,704

Pre-owned vehicle retail

10,781

6,103

Finance and insurance

5,153

4,919




Revenue mix




New vehicle retail

58.8 %

56.5 %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

24.5 %

29.1 %

Vehicle wholesale

1.2 %

2.3 %

Consignment vehicle

0.9 %

0.2 %

Finance and insurance

6.9 %

6.8 %

Service, body and parts and other

7.7 %

5.1 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Gross profit mix




New vehicle retail

24.7 %

14.9 %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

19.8 %

23.6 %

Vehicle wholesale

(0.1) %

(5.9) %

Consignment vehicle

3.4 %

1.2 %

Finance and insurance

25.2 %

46.7 %

Service, body and parts and other

15.7 %

19.7 %

LIFO

11.3 %

(0.2) %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS




Current assets:


Cash

$ 19,727

$ 24,702

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

26,363

22,318

Inventories, net

182,607

211,946

Income tax receivable

1,695

6,116

Prepaid expenses and other

6,066

1,823

Current assets held for sale

16,049

86,869

Total current assets

252,507

353,774

Property and equipment, net

171,033

174,324

Operating lease right-of-use assets

12,875

13,812

Intangible assets, net

50,806

54,957

Other assets

3,724

3,216

Long-term assets held for sale

18,563

75,747

Total assets

$ 509,508

$ 675,830

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$ 23,452

$ 22,426

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

31,780

31,211

Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount(1)

210,920

306,036

Current portion of financing liability

2,880

2,792

Current portion of revolving credit facility

10,000

10,000

Current portion of long-term debt

346

1,168

Current portion of operating lease liability

3,366

3,711

Current liabilities related to assets held for sale

220

1,530

Total current liabilities

282,964

378,874

Long-term liabilities:


Financing liability, net of debt discount

75,226

76,007

Revolving credit facility

17,844

20,344

Long-term debt, net of debt discount

12,338

27,417

Related party debt, net of debt discount

7,189

36,217

Operating lease liability

9,886

10,592

Deferred income tax liability

1,820

1,348

Warrant liabilities

1,427

5,709

Other long-term liabilities

6,721

6,721

Long-term liabilities related to assets held for sale

13,729

23,001

Total liabilities

429,144

586,230

Stockholders' Equity




Common stock

10

10

Additional paid-in capital

261,762

261,465

Treasury stock, at cost

(57,128)

(57,128)

Retained deficit

(124,280)

(114,747)

Total stockholders' equity

80,364

89,600

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 509,508

$ 675,830

(1) Includes floor plan notes payable associated with inventories classified as held for sale of $16.0 million as of March 31, 2025 and $86.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Statements of Cash Flows


Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2025


2024

Operating Activities




Net loss

$ (9,533)

$ (21,980)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:


Stock-based compensation

297

509

Bad debt expense

263

58

Depreciation of property and equipment

3,330

3,189

Amortization of intangible assets

1,252

2,271

Amortization of debt discount

1,701

74

Non-cash operating lease expense

(222)

(30)

Loss on sale of businesses, property and equipment

459

29

Deferred income taxes

472

(5,032)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(4,282)

-

Impairment charges

2,900

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Receivables

(4,308)

(4,608)

Inventories

32,346

109,442

Prepaid expenses and other

(4,155)

1,193

Income tax receivable

4,421

(1,612)

Other assets

(504)

(333)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,595

(2,930)

Net cash provided by operating activities

26,032

80,240

Investing Activities




Net proceeds from sale of businesses, property and equipment

113,947

-

Purchases of property and equipment

(15)

(8,765)

Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities

113,932

(8,765)

Financing Activities




Net repayments under M&T bank floor plan

(95,136)

(89,016)

Principal repayments on revolving credit facility

(2,500)

-

Principal repayments on long-term debt and finance liabilities

(47,303)

(1,176)

Loan issuance costs

-

(18)

Net cash used in financing activities

(144,939)

(90,210)

Net decrease in cash

(4,975)

(18,735)

Cash, beginning of period

24,702

58,085

Cash, end of period

$ 19,727

$ 39,350

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is further adjusted to include floor plan interest expense and excludes stock-based compensation expense; LIFO adjustment; impairment charges; loss (gain) on sale of businesses, property and equipment; and change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations. The Company's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company's core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company's capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt); (ii) tax consequences; (iii) asset base (depreciation, amortization and LIFO adjustments); (iv) the non-cash charges from asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense and change in fair value of warrant liabilities; and (v) gains or losses on the sale of businesses, property and equipment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2025


2024

Net loss

$ (9,533)

$ (21,980)

Interest expense, net

10,759

12,199

Depreciation and amortization

4,582

5,461

Income tax expense (benefit)

328

(6,800)

EBITDA

6,136

(11,120)

Floor plan interest expense

(4,590)

(7,676)

LIFO adjustment

(4,945)

126

Loss on sale of businesses, property and equipment

459

-

Impairment charges

2,900

-

Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(4,282)

-

Stock-based compensation expense

297

509

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (4,025)

$ (18,161)

SOURCE Lazydays RV

