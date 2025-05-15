Vote NO: Protect The Voices Of All Fellows Of The AAOS Says Kevin Plancher, MD

For those undecided - VOTE NO!

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Speed Speed Quality Quality

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We urge all active and emeritus Fellows of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) to Vote NO on the proposed AAOS Bylaws changes and amendments" says former Chair of the Board of Specialties and a former member of the AAOS Board of Directors (2019–2021), Kevin Plancher, MD, MPH, FAOA, FAAOS. These sweeping changes represent a fundamental shift of power that threatens the rights, representation, and legacy of all Fellows.

Reinforced statements by the 83rd AAOS Past president, David Teuscher, MD says "These proposed changes, if enacted, will remake the Fellowship into a membership. They will remove fundamental rights from those who have paid dues for decades while leading and educating us. They will erect barriers so enormous that only a privileged ruling class can change the rules. They will quash alternative thought and candidates, as well as the independence of the Board of Councilors (BOC) and the Board of Specialty Societies (BOS), which were created to provide a conduit for grassroots leadership".

"We urge all active and emeritus Fellows of the AAOS to Vote NO on the proposed AAOS Bylaws changes and amendments"

Post this

Vote NO: It Doesn't Seem Fair, Does It?

If you are undecided, confused, or unsure, a NO vote protects transparency, accountability, and the voices of all AAOS members. It allows for more time to pause, reflect, and reopen the conversation before any irreversible changes are made. This vote is not procedural-it could forever alter the structure and future of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

What's at Stake:



The ability to remove members without cause

Stripping Fellows of the right to propose resolutions

Eliminating the right to run for office outside of the Nominating Committee

Silencing emeritus members by removing their voting rights

Giving the Board of Directors a voting block on the Nominating Committee

Centralizing power within the Board of Directors

BOS and BOC are marginalized with loss of their charters Requiring thousands of Fellow votes to propose or change bylaws, while allowing the Board to do so with a simple majority

Context Matters:

This vote comes on the heels of the 2025 AAOS Annual Meeting, which saw record-low attendance from practicing orthopaedic surgeons. Compounding this concern, two major orthopedic companies decided not have a booth in the exhibit hall.

Despite this, Academy leadership continues to add line-item expenses to sponsors for everything including surgeon mailing lists. Over the years, Exhibit Hall hours have been reduced to a short 2.5 days.

A Change in Executive Leadership Is Urgently Needed

Voting NO gives us the opportunity to preserve what the Academy was built on-representation, collaboration, and excellence. These proposed changes are not in line with the values that have made the AAOS a pinnacle of our professional lives.

Your ballot to Vote NO is in your inbox. We urge you to take action and protect the future of the AAOS. Voting no preserves all of our rights to keep the dialogue for any change open and ongoing.

Be educated and read what others have said:

California Orthopaedic Association says: VOTE NO

California Orthopaedic Association Vote NO

Florida Orthopaedic Society says: VOTE NO

Read the letter Florida Orthopaedic Association Vote NO

New York State Society of Orthopaedic Surgeons says: VOTE NO

Read the letter New York State Society of Orthopaedic Surgeons Vote No

Read the letter 83rd President of AAOS Letter

Media Contact Information

Kevin D. Plancher, MD, MPH, FAOA, FAAOS, FASC

[email protected]

SOURCE Plancher Orthopaedics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED