Sabio To Announce First Quarter 2025 Results On May 27Th, 2025

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF ) (the " Company " or " Sabio "), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, will report its unaudited fiscal Q1 2025 financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Sabio will host a conference call on May 28th at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Webinar Details

Date: Wednesday, May 28th, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Financial Information section of the Sabio website following the call.

Webinar Registration

Please connect five minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF ) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack helps top global brands and agencies reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences. Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App ScienceTM, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. For more information, visit: sabio

Forward-Looking Statements

While the Company expects to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on or around May 27, 2025, and host a conference call on May 28, 2025, such statements may represent forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to meet such disclosed timelines, however, extenuating circumstances such as delays in auditor review, requests for additional information from auditors, the availability of employees and consultants, other pressing business or regulatory requirements which may divert management attention from the audit and other factors may cause the Company to not be able to meet such deadlines. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected] , Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.

