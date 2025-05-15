AML Rightsource Appoints Lalit Sharma As Chief Financial Officer
"Lalit's appointment marks an important milestone in AML RightSource's journey and represents a significant step forward in our continued growth and expansion," said CEO Steve Meirink. "We are fortunate to have a highly capable finance and accounting team already in place, and I am confident that under Lalit's leadership, the team will grow its impact on our future success. Together with the Executive Leadership Team, he will play a pivotal role in advancing our Expert Solutions strategy."
Lalit's deep expertise in strategic enterprise transformation, financial oversight, and risk management further enhances the company's leadership bench as it accelerates toward long-term growth and innovation.
"I am thrilled to be joining AML RightSource at such a pivotal time in its growth journey," Sharma said. "The mission and purpose of AML RightSource in promoting trust and transparency resonates with me deeply. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to drive a financial strategy that supports innovation, global impact, and long-term value creation to realize the company's vision."
Sharma's appointment follows Todd Ayers's retirement earlier this year, after seven successful years with the company and a career spanning over thirty years.
With a team of over 6,500 highly trained subject matter experts, AML RightSource delivers a broad range of anti-financial crime solutions, including fraud prevention, transaction monitoring and reporting (TMAR), client onboarding and maintenance (KYC), enhanced due diligence, and risk management. Sharma's financial leadership will help ensure the company continues to expand its global, tech-enabled Expert Solutions offerings and advisory capabilities.
About AML RightSource, LLC
AML RightSource is the premier technology-enabled expert solutions and advisory firm dedicated to fighting financial crime globally. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company provides custom solutions that combine highly trained anti-financial crime professionals with cutting-edge technology and industry-leading consulting. AML RightSource is committed to reimagining compliance to better protect its clients and the financial ecosystem. For more information, visit .
SOURCE AML RightSource
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment